📅 Hometown Holidays returns to Little Lake Park in Grand Rivers on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00–8:00 p.m.

Bring the family out to Little Lake Park, Payne St for a full day of Christmas fun. Activities include:

Polar Express train ride

Victorian horse and carriage rides

rides Carolers and a Christmas character show

and a S'mores , ice skating , and other rides

, , and other rides Food and more holiday treats

Tickets are $15 in advance for ages 3 and older, or $20 per person at the gate.

If you’re planning to go, grab your advance tickets to save a little and enjoy a festive day close to home.