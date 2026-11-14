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Grand Rivers
📅 Hometown Holidays festival in Grand Rivers Nov. 14
12 days ago
📅 Hometown Holidays returns to Little Lake Park in Grand Rivers on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00–8:00 p.m.
Bring the family out to Little Lake Park, Payne St for a full day of Christmas fun. Activities include:
- Polar Express train ride
- Victorian horse and carriage rides
- Carolers and a Christmas character show
- S'mores, ice skating, and other rides
- Food and more holiday treats
Tickets are $15 in advance for ages 3 and older, or $20 per person at the gate.
If you’re planning to go, grab your advance tickets to save a little and enjoy a festive day close to home.
More Info: Hometown Holidays
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