🛒 Grand Rapids, MN Retail Jobs – Multiple Openings $14–$15.75/hr

Grand Rapids has a nice mix of retail and customer service jobs right now, from first-time roles to step-up management spots.

Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Grand Rapids, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work for a locally owned Domino’s with flexible, school‑friendly hours. Great fit if you’re friendly, like talking with people, and want a simple customer service job where computer skills are helpful but not required.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Grand Rapids, MN (202 East 4th Street)

Type: Listed as part-time (posting also mentions full-time)

Listed as (posting also mentions full-time) Hiring Range: $14.00 – $15.50/hour

Convenience store role with weekly pay, bonus potential, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement. You’ll run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking good in a fast-paced, team-focused setting.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 3050b S Hwy 169, Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.00 – $15.75/hour

Step-up role for someone with retail or grocery management experience who wants more responsibility. You’ll help run daily store operations, support staff, handle opening/closing, and keep the sales floor stocked and organized, with access to health benefits, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule details or perks that make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.