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🏭 Grand Rapids Manufacturing: Multiple Solid Openings This Week
Grand Rapids manufacturing is busy right now, with steady openings from entry-level helpers to skilled trades and supervisors. If you like hands-on work and clear schedules, this week has some strong options.
Manufacturing Supervisor - Welding
- Employer: Pridgeon & Clay
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads welding production teams at a major automotive parts supplier. Good fit if you have industrial leadership experience and want strong benefits, growth paths, and a company big on continuous improvement.
General Helper
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level, hands-on role floating between machine centers to help with setup, loading/unloading, basic quality checks, and cleanup. Great way to get into manufacturing and learn multiple machines and processes.
Maintenance Electrician
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Industrial electrician role working on corrugated paper manufacturing equipment. Ideal if you have 3–5 years’ experience, can troubleshoot PLCs and motors, and want steady work in a fast-paced plant.
Machine Repair - 1st Shift
- Employer: American Seating Company
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, Union (UAW)
- Salary: Not listed
Journeyman-level job installing, moving, and repairing plant machinery, plus some MIG/TIG welding and facility repairs. Good for someone who likes heavy equipment, rigging, and classic machine repair on a 1st shift schedule.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)
Assembly Operator - 1st Shift
- Employer: HADLEY
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, Hourly
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00am–4:30pm (40 hrs, potential OT)
- Salary: Not listed
Light assembly building truck components like horns and compressors. Nice four-day workweek with Fridays off most weeks, plus steady, clean work if you’re detail-focused and comfortable lifting up to 40 lbs.
Quality Assurance Technician
- Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, Union
- Schedule: 3x 12-hour shifts, 5pm–5am
- Pay: $28.17/hour
This QA role tests beverages, syrups, water, and packaging on the production line. Strong hourly pay, union benefits, and a compressed night schedule if you don’t mind overnights and like lab-style quality work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple roles once you’re in their system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.