Grand Rapids manufacturing is busy right now, with steady openings from entry-level helpers to skilled trades and supervisors. If you like hands-on work and clear schedules, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Pridgeon & Clay

Pridgeon & Clay Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads welding production teams at a major automotive parts supplier. Good fit if you have industrial leadership experience and want strong benefits, growth paths, and a company big on continuous improvement.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level, hands-on role floating between machine centers to help with setup, loading/unloading, basic quality checks, and cleanup. Great way to get into manufacturing and learn multiple machines and processes.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Industrial electrician role working on corrugated paper manufacturing equipment. Ideal if you have 3–5 years’ experience, can troubleshoot PLCs and motors, and want steady work in a fast-paced plant.

Employer: American Seating Company

American Seating Company Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, Union (UAW)

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman-level job installing, moving, and repairing plant machinery, plus some MIG/TIG welding and facility repairs. Good for someone who likes heavy equipment, rigging, and classic machine repair on a 1st shift schedule.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: HADLEY

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, Hourly

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00am–4:30pm (40 hrs, potential OT)

Salary: Not listed

Light assembly building truck components like horns and compressors. Nice four-day workweek with Fridays off most weeks, plus steady, clean work if you’re detail-focused and comfortable lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, Union

Schedule: 3x 12-hour shifts, 5pm–5am

Pay: $28.17/hour

This QA role tests beverages, syrups, water, and packaging on the production line. Strong hourly pay, union benefits, and a compressed night schedule if you don’t mind overnights and like lab-style quality work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.