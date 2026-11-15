Grand Rapids HR is busy right now—good mix of entry-level, hybrid, and senior roles. If you’re in people ops or recruiting, this is a nice moment to make a move.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Grand Rapids, MI (in-office only)

Salary: $18–$21/hour

Type: Full-time, hourly

Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level corporate recruiting with a clear Monday–Friday 8:30–5:00 schedule, benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k/403b), and room to grow inside a fast-growing security company.

Employer: Acrisure

Acrisure Location: Grand Rapids, MI (on-site presence expected)

Salary: $125,000 – $160,000 base

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Senior strategic HR role supporting Growth/commercial teams at a global fintech leader, with heavy focus on talent strategy, change management, and leadership coaching, plus a strong benefits package (medical, PTO, 401k, family benefits, wellness perks).

Employer: Intertek

Intertek Location: Grand Rapids / Kentwood, MI (remote + 1–2 days on-site)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you like detail-heavy HR work—Form I-9s, work authorizations, AP invoices, and recognition programs—while mostly working from home and still having growth opportunities in a large, global company.

Employer: Lake Michigan Credit Union

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Admin-focused HR role supporting recruiting, onboarding, HR records, and leave administration, with weekly pay and full-time benefits (health, HSA match, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.