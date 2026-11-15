Grand Rapids is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings, hotels, and planes clean and running well. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning jobs hiring now around Grand Rapids, MI.

Employer: Talently (luxury hotel in Western Michigan)

Talently (luxury hotel in Western Michigan) Location: Grand Rapids, MI (on-site)

Salary: $75,000–$110,000 + bonus , competitive benefits, relocation help

, competitive benefits, relocation help Type: Full-time

Lead one of the largest departments in a full-service luxury hotel, overseeing guest rooms, public spaces, and in-house laundry. Great next step if you’ve been an Assistant Director of Housekeeping or run large hotel housekeeping teams and want director-level pay, benefits, and responsibility.

Employer: Rentokil Pest Control North America

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + incentives)

Not listed (competitive pay + incentives) Type: Full-time

Hands-on role doing inspections, treatments, and prevention for residential customers, with benefits starting Day 1. Good fit if you like working outside and in different spaces, don’t mind pests, and want strong training, growth paths, and a company truck.

Employer: Staybridge Suites Grand Rapids South

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (in person)

Salary: From $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Clean guest rooms and common areas to IHG brand standards, help with laundry, and keep supplies stocked. Nice option if you want hotel experience, a flexible schedule, and employee discounts without needing a long work history.

Employer: Duke Perez RealClean Aircraft LLC

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (in person)

Salary: $16.00–$22.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Detail everything from small planes to private jets, inside and out—washing, waxing, polishing, and deep-cleaning interiors. Great for detail-oriented workers who like physical, hands-on jobs, don’t mind heights, and want 401(k) with match and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.