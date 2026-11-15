Grand Rapids healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re a new grad, seasoned RN, or looking to grow in a support role. Here are several solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Health / FirstChoice

Trinity Health / FirstChoice Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time, local travel

Pay: ~$61/hour, 13-week assignment, 2x24 hours/week, day shift

Work every Saturday/Sunday with premium pay, flexible scheduling, and the chance to float across units and even regions. Ideal for experienced PACU/surgical RNs who want high hourly pay without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Corewell Health

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (multiple West MI sites)

Type: Full-time, days

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~36 hrs/week, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on (for eligible new grads/external applicants)

Perfect for new MA grads who want paid training and exposure to both primary care and specialties before picking a home clinic. Includes mileage reimbursement, strong benefits, and a clear path into a permanent role.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, day shift

Leadership role for a Master’s-prepared CNL with critical care experience. You’ll shape nursing practice, mentor staff, and drive quality in a Magnet-designated hospital with day-1 benefits, PTO, and 403(b).

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,198–$2,399/week, nights, 3x12s

Night-shift Med-Surg RN contract at a large Magnet hospital using Epic. Aya offers day-one benefits, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, CEUs, and weekly pay.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time, night shift (18 hrs/week)

Experienced BSN RNs (8+ years) can step into a tech-forward role coordinating care via digital platforms. Includes day-1 benefits, PTO, daily pay options, and ongoing professional development in a Magnet environment.

Employer: Hope Network

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time

Schedule: 7 a.m.–3 p.m. or 3 p.m.–11 p.m., every other weekend

Hands-on role supporting people with TBI and spinal cord injuries with daily living, community outings, and rehab goals. Great entry point with paid training, PTO, 403(b) match, tuition help, and growth paths.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,343–$2,542/week, nights, 3x12s

Peds RRT contract at a large children’s facility. Includes day-one medical/dental/vision, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, CEUs, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Advanced inpatient tech role handling chemo/hazardous compounding, IVs, Pyxis, and 340B buying. Offers day-1 benefits, up to 18 days PTO in year one, tuition reimbursement, and clear advancement pathways.

Employer: Gentiva / Heartland Hospice

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Home- and facility-based hospice CNA role focused on comfort, dignity, and emotional support at end of life. Offers competitive pay, 401(k) with match, PTO, mileage or fleet program, medical/dental/vision, CEUs, and tuition support.

Employer: Vetcor (Kentwood Cat Clinic & Cat Clinic North)

Location: Grand Rapids / Kentwood, MI

Type: Full-time

Gold-certified feline-only practice with advanced tools (surgical laser, ultrasound, I-131) and a board-certified feline specialist. Offers mentorship for feline-focused new grads, plus competitive salary, medical, 401(k), CE, and more.

Employer: Pinnacle Fertility – Michigan

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, onsite, Mon–Fri with some weekends/holidays

Lead lab work for IVF patients, including ICSI, biopsy, embryo culture, and cryopreservation. Role comes with a $10,000 sign-on bonus, comprehensive benefits, PTO, and the chance to directly impact patients’ paths to parenthood.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.