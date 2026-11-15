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Grand Rapids
💻 Grand Rapids IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now
4 days ago
Grand Rapids tech is buzzing right now—lots of hybrid and on-site roles, from hands-on support to senior AI leadership. If you’re in IT or security, this week has some strong options.
Financial Planning & Analytics Data & Analytics – Assistant Director
- Employer: EY
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (one of many possible EY offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,000 – $194,500 for Grand Rapids and other non-premium markets
- Lead FP&A data and analytics using Microsoft Fabric, Azure Databricks, and AI to deliver better financial insights. Great fit if you blend finance knowledge with modern data engineering and want to shape enterprise planning and performance.
Senior Manager, Oracle HCM Cloud Functional Lead
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
- Senior leadership role guiding Oracle HCM Cloud implementations and large HR tech transformations. Ideal if you’ve led complex HCM projects and enjoy working at the strategy level with enterprise clients.
Application Security Engineer
- Employer: Auto-Owners Insurance
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (tech office; hybrid after training)
- Type: Full-time
- Help define app security policy, analyze vulnerabilities, and coach dev teams on OWASP, Java, REST, Splunk and more. Offers a structured training program, strong benefits, and up to 3 days/week work-from-home after initial in-person training.
SAP – Oil & Gas – Retail Fuel – Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (location open/anywhere in country; travel 40–60%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (higher in select markets)
- Lead SAP IS-Oil projects with deep focus on Secondary Distribution Management (SDM) and Retail Fuel Network Operations (RFNO). Great for experienced SAP consultants who like client-facing work and frequent travel.
Applied AI Health Data System Engineer – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
- Senior role building AI/GenAI and ML solutions for health systems—think RAG, LLMs, Azure/AWS/GCP, Snowflake/Databricks, and HIPAA-compliant architectures. Best for seasoned healthcare data science leaders ready to run large client projects.
AID&E Hands-on Solution & Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (open location; travel up to 60%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,000 – $329,100 for non-premium markets
- Lead teams building knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, semantic layers, and agentic AI using tools like Stardog and Neo4j. Perfect if you’re a senior architect who loves hands-on work with cutting-edge AI and data platforms.
Cyber Security Analyst
- Employer: National Heritage Academies
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (in-person at Service Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Monitor and respond to threats using SIEM, IDS/IPS, firewalls, vulnerability tools, and help shape security policies. Good match for someone with 2–4 years of security experience who wants mission-driven work in K–12 education.
PC Analyst
- Employer: Lake Michigan Credit Union
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Support PCs, Windows, networking, Active Directory, imaging, and Tier II/III helpdesk for a large credit union. Great if you like hands-on tech support, project work (like new branch setups), and clear growth in infrastructure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—you’re probably closer than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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