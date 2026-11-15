Grand Rapids is busy with building and renovation work, and skilled hands are in demand. Here are several solid installer and mechanical roles hiring now.

Employer: Mount Valley Foundation Services (Groundworks)

Mount Valley Foundation Services (Groundworks) Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour + per-job bonus

Hands-on role installing foundation and water management systems at homes and businesses. Good fit if you like physical work, want steady hours, and like seeing the results of your labor. Company provides tools, truck to the job site, yearly Red Wing boots, 2 weeks PTO, 6 paid holidays, and a full benefits package with 401(k) match.

Note: This same job also appears under the Groundworks name on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Dematic

Location: Based in Grand Rapids, MI area (travel across USA)

Based in area (travel across USA) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.89–$30.96 per hour

Travel-heavy role (about 90–100% travel) installing conveyor systems and other automated equipment at customer sites. Great if you have 2–5 years mechanical install experience, like big industrial projects, and want strong career development and global opportunities.

Employer: The West Michigan Floor Company

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$35.00 per hour (DOE)

Experienced commercial flooring installer role working with LVT, carpet tile, sheet vinyl, VCT, cove base, and millwork. You’ll handle layout, prep, and install, often working independently. They welcome applicants with a criminal record, and you can apply directly through Indeed with a résumé or short summary of your experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more local trades roles tend to pop up once you’re in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.