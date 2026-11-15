Grand Rapids is busy hiring in sales and marketing right now, from biotech and HVAC rentals to banking and insurance leadership. If you like building relationships and hitting targets, these are worth a look.

Employer: argenx

argenx Location: Grand Rapids, MI (candidates must live in Grand Rapids, Lansing, or Flint)

(candidates must live in Grand Rapids, Lansing, or Flint) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $192,500 base + incentives, benefits

Category fit: Specialty pharma / biotech sales

High-impact neurology sales role supporting launches for autoimmune therapies. You’ll travel the region, partner with other Territory Business Managers, and drive demand with neurologists, academic centers, and specialty pharmacies.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,600 – $143,220 base + sales commission, benefits

Category fit: B2B technical sales / HVAC rentals

Grow Trane’s temporary HVAC solutions business, from emergency response rentals to seasonal and event projects. Mix of field visits and office work, designing rental solutions, coordinating shipments, and building long-term commercial accounts.

Employer: PwC

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 + bonus, benefits

Category fit: Strategic communications / internal change

Lead firmwide internal communication strategy, shaping messages around major initiatives and change. You’ll advise senior leaders, manage complex communication programs, and mentor a team while aligning with PwC’s brand and growth goals.

Employer: HUB International

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonus potential, benefits)

Not listed (competitive pay + bonus potential, benefits) Category fit: Insurance sales leadership

Lead and coach a team of personal lines producers, from hiring and training to setting goals and tracking performance. Good fit if you know personal lines insurance, love mentoring, and want a mix of strategy, sales, and people leadership.

Employer: Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU)

Location: 99 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI (fully on-site)

(fully on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full-time with health, retirement, and tuition benefits)

Not listed (full-time with health, retirement, and tuition benefits) Category fit: Retail banking sales & member relations

Front-line advisor role helping members with accounts, loans, credit cards, and small business needs while meeting branch sales goals. Great if you enjoy face-to-face service, cross-selling financial products, and being a go-to person in the branch.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.