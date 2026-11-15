Grand Rapids is busy hiring for leaders right now, especially in banking, construction, and security. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead construction projects for Meijer stores and facilities, from budgeting and bidding to closeout. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in commercial construction project management and want a role that owns cost control, contracts, and coordination with design and field teams.

Employer: The Christman Company

Location: Grand Rapids / Southwest Michigan

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On-site leader role with a national general contractor, running day‑to‑day field operations, safety, scheduling, and subcontractors. Ideal if you have 5+ years commercial construction leadership and want to be the go‑to person on major builds.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (regional travel)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Starting at $52,000/year

Oversee security contracts, site supervisors, and officers across a region, with a Monday–Friday, 1st shift schedule and benefits. Great for someone with security leadership experience and a (or willing to get) Michigan CPL who likes a mix of office and field work.

Employer: Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Senior leader role guiding multiple branches on growth, sales, and operations. You’ll coach Branch Market Leaders, drive regional performance, and ensure compliance. Best for someone with 5–8 years banking/financial leadership and a track record of hitting sales targets.

Employer: Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU)

Location: 99 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Travel: ~15%

Salary: Not listed

Second‑in‑command at a busy downtown branch, running daily operations, staffing, and member experience. Good step if you know banking products, enjoy coaching a team, and want to grow into higher leadership at LMCU.

Employer: Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU)

Location: 99 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Top leader for the downtown branch, owning growth, community presence, and team performance. Great fit if you have 3–5 years banking leadership, love networking, and want to drive both business and member relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.