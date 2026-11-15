Grand Rapids is busy right now for numbers people. If you’re in accounting or finance, there are several solid options from entry-level to leadership.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (in-office only)

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Lead AR/AP, month- and year-end close, cash flow, and financial reporting while partnering closely with the CFO and supervising 2 direct reports. Great fit if you like owning the books, improving processes, and being a key voice with leadership.

Employer: Acrisure

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (on-site collaboration expected)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Project-heavy senior accounting role in a fast-growing global fintech. You’ll support the Chief Accounting Officer’s strategic projects, lead workstreams on system implementations, integrations, and process improvements, and use your 3+ years of accounting experience plus strong ERP skills.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting a commercial truck repair operation with AP/AR, weekly payroll support, reconciliations, and month-end close. Good match if you like detailed transaction work and following clear, standardized procedures.

Employer: Express Employment Professionals (for a manufacturing client)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, contract through Dec 2026 (possibly Jan 2027)

Salary: About $25/hour

Support a custom cutting tools manufacturer with general ledger work, journal entries, invoicing, AP, reconciliations, and monthly close. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of GL experience and strong Excel skills and want a long-term contract in a fast-paced plant setting.

Employer: Express Employment Professionals (for a manufacturing client)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, evaluation hire

Salary: $20–$22/hour

AR-focused role handling invoicing in SAGE, collections, billing disputes, credit card payments, and multi-state sales tax. Good for someone with 2+ years of related experience who likes customer contact plus detailed billing work.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (hybrid; Association Office at David D. Hunting YMCA)

Type: Full-time, hourly (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $23–$25/hour

Mix of AP, AR, bank recs, GL review, and heavy grant accounting for the YMCA and the State Alliance of Michigan YMCAs, including oversight of subrecipient reporting for 25 YMCAs. Strong benefits (free family membership, 3 weeks PTO to start, 12% retirement contribution) and a good fit if you like mission-driven, compliance-focused work.

Employer: Stiles Machinery

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the accounting operations for a major machinery company: full close, GL integrity, revenue recognition, inventory and cost accounting, intercompany, and SAP-driven process improvements. Requires CPA, 7+ years of progressive accounting, 2+ years leadership, and SAP FI/CO.

Employer: Acrisure (Asero Logistics Insurance division)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (on-site presence expected)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialized commercial underwriting role focused on freight brokers and logistics in the E&S (non-admitted) market. You’ll price complex risks, manage program standards, and work with Lloyd’s and other A-rated markets; needs 5+ years commercial underwriting, 3+ in transportation/logistics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more detail on requirements and benefits that might fit your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.