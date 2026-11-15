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🐶 Playful Grand Rapids Puppies Ready to Join Your Family
Four adorable puppies in Grand Rapids, MI are looking for their forever homes through Unleashed Love Pet Rescue. All are about 3 months old, mixed-breed medium pups with big personalities and lots of love to give.
Tiana
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Baby (about 3 months)
Gender: Female
Color: Brown/Chocolate
Adoption Fee: $325
Shelter: Unleashed Love Pet Rescue
Phone: (616) 329-6766
Tiana is described as the “sassy little rebel” of her litter. She’s full of attitude and personality and loves to be in charge of her siblings. Under that tough-girl style, she’s also very sweet and cuddly once she’s done being the boss.
👉 Meet Tiana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LeWana
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Baby (about 3 months)
Gender: Female
Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
Adoption Fee: $325
Shelter: Unleashed Love Pet Rescue
Phone: (616) 329-6766
LeWana is the “boss lady” and biggest pup of the group. She’s confident, takes charge, and keeps her littermates in line. Even with her CEO energy, she still has a soft, loving side once playtime is over.
👉 Meet LeWana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Polka
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Baby (about 3 months)
Gender: Female
Color: Black with white
Adoption Fee: $325
Shelter: Unleashed Love Pet Rescue
Phone: (616) 329-6766
Polka is the tiny “little princess” of the litter. She’s the smallest, but she can keep up with all the puppy play. She also loves comfort and would be very happy curled up on the couch next to her favorite person.
👉 Meet Polka and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tux
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Baby (about 3 months)
Gender: Male
Color: Black with white
Adoption Fee: $325
Shelter: Unleashed Love Pet Rescue
Phone: (616) 329-6766
Tux is the “class clown” of the litter. He loves goofy puppy play, then crashes hard for naps—complete with big, funny snores. His motto is “play hard, nap harder,” and he’s sure to keep his new family laughing.
👉 Meet Tux and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Grand Rapids, MI and ready for puppy energy in your life, reach out to Unleashed Love Pet Rescue at (616) 329-6766 or click the links above to apply. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.