Four adorable puppies in Grand Rapids, MI are looking for their forever homes through Unleashed Love Pet Rescue. All are about 3 months old, mixed-breed medium pups with big personalities and lots of love to give.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Unleashed Love Pet Rescue

Phone: (616) 329-6766

Tiana is described as the “sassy little rebel” of her litter. She’s full of attitude and personality and loves to be in charge of her siblings. Under that tough-girl style, she’s also very sweet and cuddly once she’s done being the boss.

👉 Meet Tiana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Unleashed Love Pet Rescue

Phone: (616) 329-6766

LeWana is the “boss lady” and biggest pup of the group. She’s confident, takes charge, and keeps her littermates in line. Even with her CEO energy, she still has a soft, loving side once playtime is over.

👉 Meet LeWana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Unleashed Love Pet Rescue

Phone: (616) 329-6766

Polka is the tiny “little princess” of the litter. She’s the smallest, but she can keep up with all the puppy play. She also loves comfort and would be very happy curled up on the couch next to her favorite person.

👉 Meet Polka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Unleashed Love Pet Rescue

Phone: (616) 329-6766

Tux is the “class clown” of the litter. He loves goofy puppy play, then crashes hard for naps—complete with big, funny snores. His motto is “play hard, nap harder,” and he’s sure to keep his new family laughing.

👉 Meet Tux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Grand Rapids, MI and ready for puppy energy in your life, reach out to Unleashed Love Pet Rescue at (616) 329-6766 or click the links above to apply. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.