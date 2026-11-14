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📅 Interfaith visit to St Nicholas Orthodox Church Nov 19
📅 Interfaith visit to St Nicholas Orthodox Church
Join the Kaufman Interfaith Institute and GVSU’s Religious Studies Department for a sacred site visit to Saint Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church.
- Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
- Time: 6:00–7:30 p.m.
- Where: Off campus at St Nicholas Orthodox Church (exact directions shared after registration)
- Who can attend: Alumni, community members, faculty, staff, and students
- INT 100/201 approved for GVSU students
You’ll learn about Orthodox Christian worship and community life as part of a series of sacred site visits around the greater Grand Rapids area during the 2026–2027 academic year.
If you are a GVSU student and need a ride, note your transportation needs on the registration form. Transportation is not guaranteed, but organizers will try to help.
For details or questions, contact Liz English – englisel@gvsu.edu.
More Info: Nov 19, 2026, 6:00 PM - Sacred Site Visit - St Nic...
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