📅 Interfaith visit to St Nicholas Orthodox Church

Join the Kaufman Interfaith Institute and GVSU’s Religious Studies Department for a sacred site visit to Saint Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church.

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Thursday, Time: 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Where: Off campus at St Nicholas Orthodox Church (exact directions shared after registration)

at St Nicholas Orthodox Church (exact directions shared after registration) Who can attend: Alumni, community members, faculty, staff, and students

INT 100/201 approved for GVSU students

You’ll learn about Orthodox Christian worship and community life as part of a series of sacred site visits around the greater Grand Rapids area during the 2026–2027 academic year.

If you are a GVSU student and need a ride, note your transportation needs on the registration form. Transportation is not guaranteed, but organizers will try to help.

For details or questions, contact Liz English – englisel@gvsu.edu.