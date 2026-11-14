Grand Rapids has a solid mix of driving and mechanic jobs right now, from airport equipment to wine delivery and local CDL routes. If you like being on the road or under the hood, there’s good variety here.

Employer: Swissport

Swissport Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Gerald R. Ford International Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour (based on skill assessment)

(based on skill assessment) Highlights: Work on a wide mix of airport ground support equipment (diesel, heavy equipment, trucks, fleet). No aviation experience needed; they train you on airport systems. Full-time benefits include health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Westside Garage LLC

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Full-service auto repair role doing diagnostics, engines, transmissions, brakes, suspension, alignments, and routine maintenance. Shop offers 401(k), health insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: CabX

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (on the road)

Type: Contract

Pay: $1–$10,000 per week (depends heavily on trips and demand)

(depends heavily on trips and demand) Highlights: Reservation-based rides (local and long-distance) with drivers earning 50% of the fare, plus paid tolls and a referral program. You’ll need your own or rental car, chauffeur’s license, insurance, registration, and background check.

Employer: Vintage Wine Company

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, Tuesday–Friday, ~40 hours/week

Pay: $19–$20/hour

Highlights: Deliver wine to restaurants and retailers, lifting up to 50 lbs and using a handcart. Requires valid Chauffeur License, HS diploma, 2+ years’ experience, age 25+, and clean Michigan driving record. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, life, disability, and 401(k).

Employer: Beacon Recycling

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (West Michigan routes)

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Class A role hauling scrap foundry sand and metal with roll-off and lugger trucks. Home daily, customer-facing, and focused on safety and reliability. Requires valid Class A CDL, DOT medical card, and ability to work outdoors in all weather; 5+ years Class A experience preferred.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.