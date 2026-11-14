Grand Rapids is busy hiring in sales and marketing right now, from field sales to executive leadership. If you like closing deals or growing audiences, there’s a mix of on-the-road and office roles to check out.

Employer: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. Location: Grand Rapids, MI (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own your own territory, meet clients face-to-face, and sell Konica Minolta’s print and tech solutions. Great fit if you have 2+ years of B2B sales, like being on the road, and want a quota-driven role with lots of autonomy.

Employer: Grand Rapids Symphony

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, in-office with nights/weekends for events

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Deadline: Applications accepted on a rolling basis until Sunday, November 29th

Executive role leading marketing, sales, and patron services to grow ticket revenue and audiences for one of West Michigan’s key arts organizations. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in marketing (5+ in leadership) who loves data-driven strategy and live performance.

To apply: Email cover letter, resume, and salary expectations to HumanResources@GRSymphony.org (no phone calls).

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this role not repeated here.)

Employer: Bradley Company

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior commercial real estate role where you drive business development, lead transactions, and mentor other brokers. Best for someone with a real estate license and 5+ years brokerage experience who wants to grow a book of business and help shape market strategy.

Employer: KeyBank – Key Equipment Finance

Location: Territory-based (must reside in territory; MI role listed via Grand Rapids)

Territory-based (must reside in territory; MI role listed via Grand Rapids) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $96,000 – $181,000 annually + incentive compensation

High-level equipment finance sales role covering middle-market and small corporate clients ($10M–$2B revenue) across sectors like manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare. Great if you have 6+ years in equipment leasing sales, strong credit/financial analysis skills, and are comfortable with 25%+ travel and overnight trips.

Employer: Great Lakes Wine & Spirits

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: Commission about $45K; estimated total earnings $53K–$56K/year + $300/month car allowance

Field sales role calling on retail chain accounts to grow wine and spirits sales, merchandise shelves, and manage a route. Good entry point into the adult beverage industry if you’re 21+, have some sales/retail experience, and like a flexible schedule with physical, on-your-feet work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Grand Rapids employers are clearly investing in strong sales and marketing talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.