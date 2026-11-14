Grand Rapids is busy and growing, and so is the need for people who can keep hospitals, events, and critical sites safe. If you like helping others and staying calm under pressure, these public safety roles are worth a look.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, nights (6 p.m.–6 a.m., 36 hrs/week, every other weekend)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll patrol hospital buildings and grounds, respond to emergencies, and help keep patients, visitors, and staff safe. Good fit if you’re 20+, have a valid MI driver’s license, and want steady night shifts with access to a large health system’s benefits and training.

Employer: Everon

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role testing and inspecting fire alarms and sprinkler systems at customer sites. You’ll use tools like multimeters, document deficiencies, and work under a senior inspector—great if you have 1+ year fire/life safety or related experience and want to grow with NICET certifications.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time, days (Mon–Fri, 1 p.m.–5 p.m., 20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll dispatch security officers, answer calls, and monitor video, alarms, and radio systems from a control room. Good for someone with 2+ years in dispatch, call center, or customer service who wants steady weekday hours in a hospital setting.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Byron Center, MI (multi-warehouse distribution center)

Type: Part-time (Mon & Tue, 12 a.m.–8 a.m.)

Salary: $19.85/hour

Unarmed security role at a large distribution site with access control, patrols, dispatching, and CCTV monitoring. Ideal if you’re 18+ with a clean record and driver’s license, can pass drug screening, and like working overnight shifts with a small team.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Downtown & Metro Grand Rapids, MI event venues

Type: Listed as full-time; scheduled per event (evenings/weekends, 4–6+ events/month)

Listed as full-time; Salary: $18.50/hour

Crowd-control and guest-safety role at concerts, soccer games, and other events. Great side job if you’re 18+, can stand/walk 4–8 hours, and want flexible, event-based work with a fun, busy atmosphere.

Employer: Switch

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (data center facilities)

Type: Full-time, on-site, varied shifts (incl. nights/weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

High-responsibility role protecting a mission-critical data center. You’ll patrol secure areas, manage access, monitor surveillance systems, and respond to incidents—strong match for those with military, law enforcement, or serious security experience looking for long-term growth and solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same career page. Don’t wait too long; public safety roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.