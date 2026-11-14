undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚔 Grand Rapids MI Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Grand Rapids is busy and growing, and so is the need for people who can keep hospitals, events, and critical sites safe. If you like helping others and staying calm under pressure, these public safety roles are worth a look.
Security Officer Associate (Nights)
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, nights (6 p.m.–6 a.m., 36 hrs/week, every other weekend)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll patrol hospital buildings and grounds, respond to emergencies, and help keep patients, visitors, and staff safe. Good fit if you’re 20+, have a valid MI driver’s license, and want steady night shifts with access to a large health system’s benefits and training.
Fire Test & Inspect Tech I
- Employer: Everon
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role testing and inspecting fire alarms and sprinkler systems at customer sites. You’ll use tools like multimeters, document deficiencies, and work under a senior inspector—great if you have 1+ year fire/life safety or related experience and want to grow with NICET certifications.
Parking Dispatch Associate
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Part-time, days (Mon–Fri, 1 p.m.–5 p.m., 20 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll dispatch security officers, answer calls, and monitor video, alarms, and radio systems from a control room. Good for someone with 2+ years in dispatch, call center, or customer service who wants steady weekday hours in a hospital setting.
Security Specialist – Control Center
- Employer: DK Security
- Location: Byron Center, MI (multi-warehouse distribution center)
- Type: Part-time (Mon & Tue, 12 a.m.–8 a.m.)
- Salary: $19.85/hour
Unarmed security role at a large distribution site with access control, patrols, dispatching, and CCTV monitoring. Ideal if you’re 18+ with a clean record and driver’s license, can pass drug screening, and like working overnight shifts with a small team.
Event Staff Security – Amway Soccer Stadium & Venues
- Employer: DK Security
- Location: Downtown & Metro Grand Rapids, MI event venues
- Type: Listed as full-time; scheduled per event (evenings/weekends, 4–6+ events/month)
- Salary: $18.50/hour
Crowd-control and guest-safety role at concerts, soccer games, and other events. Great side job if you’re 18+, can stand/walk 4–8 hours, and want flexible, event-based work with a fun, busy atmosphere.
Critical Infrastructure Security Officer
- Employer: Switch
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (data center facilities)
- Type: Full-time, on-site, varied shifts (incl. nights/weekends/holidays)
- Salary: Not listed
High-responsibility role protecting a mission-critical data center. You’ll patrol secure areas, manage access, monitor surveillance systems, and respond to incidents—strong match for those with military, law enforcement, or serious security experience looking for long-term growth and solid benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same career page. Don’t wait too long; public safety roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.