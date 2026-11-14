Grand Rapids manufacturing is busy right now—shops, warehouses, and plants are all hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Grand Rapids, MI (hybrid: Mon–Wed in office, Thu–Fri remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll build and run quality systems for Meijer’s own-brand apparel, working with design, sourcing, and global vendors. Good fit if you have strong apparel QA experience and want a leadership-style role with corporate benefits and growth.

Employer: Oliver Healthcare Packaging

Oliver Healthcare Packaging Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Internship (industrial manufacturing)

Internship (industrial manufacturing) Salary: Not listed

Run an air-knife coater to produce coated products, with a focus on safety, specs, and documentation. Best for someone with 3+ years manufacturing machine experience who’s comfortable with physical work and long shifts.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Assemble intricate avionics and electronics in a climate-controlled facility with onsite gym and cafeteria. Great if you have small-parts assembly and soldering experience and want strong benefits, education support, and long-term career paths.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Use your electronics knowledge to test and troubleshoot avionics down to the component level. Ideal for someone with an electronics degree or equivalent experience who likes diagnostics, test equipment, and detailed technical work.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,200 – $137,200/year (salary, no commission)

Support and configure the Manufacturing Execution System for HVAC production—welding, fabrication, assembly, and testing. Good match if you have 4+ years related experience, like process improvement, and want a well-paid engineering role with strong day-one benefits.

Employer: S. Abraham & Sons, Inc.

S. Abraham & Sons, Inc. Location: Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Type: Full-time, Day or Night shift (Sun–Thu)

Full-time, Pay: From $17.36/hr + pick-rate bonus (up to ~$22–$23/hr all-in)

Pick full-case orders using an electric pallet jack in a busy warehouse. Comes with daily pay, Uber ride help, childcare and gym reimbursements, and full benefits if you have forklift certification and can lift 50 lbs regularly.

Employer: Progressive Surface

Progressive Surface Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Lead a production team on nights—assign workstations, verify setups, support lean improvements, and keep operations safe and organized. Great for someone with manufacturing background who’s ready to step into or grow in a supervisor role.

Employer: S. Abraham & Sons, Inc.

S. Abraham & Sons, Inc. Location: Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.)

Full-time, Pay: $16.00 – $17.36/hr

Place product into pick shelves and keep the warehouse organized using a hand jack or cart. Nice steady daytime schedule with daily pay, strong benefits, and extras like Uber ride and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Metal Components

Metal Components Location: Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu 6 a.m.–4 p.m., Fri OT)

Full-time, Pay: $23.00 – $30.00/hr

Set up and run press brakes for sheet metal parts, handle your own tooling, and own quality checks. Strong fit if you have 2+ years brake press experience and want higher hourly pay plus weekly pay, 401(k) match, and tuition help.

Employer: Steel Supply and Engineering

Steel Supply and Engineering Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift with 10% shift premium

Full-time, Pay: From $25.00/hr, ~45–50 hrs/week

Lead a 2nd-shift fab team working with stainless, aluminum, and carbon steel—layout, welding, cranes, and blueprints. Good for experienced fabricators (2–3+ years, plus leadership) who want both hands-on work and people management.

Employer: Progressive Surface

Progressive Surface Location: Based in Grand Rapids, heavy travel (Mon–Fri, home most weekends)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Travel to customer sites to maintain, repair, and calibrate specialized machines, with lots of independent work and customer contact. Great if you like being on the road, have strong mechanical/electrical troubleshooting skills, and can get a passport.

Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, 3×12 hr shifts (5 p.m.–5 a.m.)

Full-time, Pay: $28.17/hr

Test beverages, syrups, water, and packaging on the production line and audit equipment for quality. Union role with medical, dental, vision, retirement, and vacation, open to candidates with a HS diploma and up to 2 years’ related experience.

Employer: Metal Components

Metal Components Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu 6 a.m.–4 p.m., Fri OT)

Full-time, Pay: $19.00 – $20.00/hr

Grind raw metals and support production in a fast-paced fab shop, with training and room to grow. Solid choice if you have 1–3 years manufacturing experience and want good benefits plus a four-day main workweek.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.