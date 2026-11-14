Grand Rapids tech is buzzing right now—lots of remote and hybrid roles tied to big national firms, plus a few solid on-site spots if you like being in the office.

Here are several IT openings worth a look:

Employer: LMCU (Lake Michigan Credit Union)

LMCU (Lake Michigan Credit Union) Location: Grand Rapids, MI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps LMCU’s PCs, networks, and branches running smoothly. You’ll handle Tier II/III helpdesk, hardware/software installs, and work with WAN, printers, and telephony—great fit if you have 2–5 years of support experience plus A+/Network+.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Government & Public Services)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $207,000

Deadline: Recruiting ends 10/30/2026

Lead technical design and integration of OneStream for budgeting and planning in public-sector environments. Ideal if you have 3+ years EPM tech experience, can get Secret clearance, and want a high-impact consulting role.

Employer: Crowe

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time (Consulting, travel up to 80%)

Salary: $79,100 – $156,600 per year

Own D365 Finance implementations for manufacturing clients—GL, AP/AR, credit & collections, cash/bank, fixed assets, and cost accounting. Great for someone with 4+ years D365 Finance experience who enjoys client workshops and leading process redesign.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Location: Telecommute (listed under Grand Rapids, MI)

Type: Full-time, contract/solutions role

Pay: $60 – $75 per hour

Hands-on lead role building native Azure solutions with C#/.NET, REST APIs, and tools like Event Hub, Logic Apps, Functions, Kafka, Cosmos. Good match if you have 7+ years .NET and 5+ years Azure, plus experience leading teams in an Agile SAFe setup.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Location: Telecommute (listed under Grand Rapids, MI)

Type: Contract

Pay: $45 – $65 per hour

Similar tech stack to the Lead role but focused on senior individual-contributor work. You’ll build high-volume REST APIs on Azure with C#/.NET, Event Hub/Logic Apps/Functions, and work across the full SDLC in a mature Agile environment.

Employer: PwC

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Lead SAP master data governance across finance, customer, and supply chain. You’ll manage MDG projects, data quality, and solution design using tools like SAP MDG, S/4HANA, HANA, Fiori, Analytics Cloud—best for someone with 5+ years experience in this space.

Employer: PwC

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Design and build agentic and generative AI solutions around SAP and finance workflows. You’ll prototype, integrate models, tune prompts, and mentor juniors—great if you have 3+ years experience and want to sit at the intersection of AI and enterprise apps.

Employer: PwC

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Lead large SAP S/4 data migration programs—strategy, mapping, cleansing, reconciliation, and cutover. You’ll guide cross-functional teams, work with ABAP/HANA/Fiori, and own data risk and quality; aimed at folks with 7+ years experience.

Employer: Corvac Composites, LLC

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (On-site, First Shift)

Type: Full-time (Salary)

Salary: Not listed

Security-focused role monitoring SIEM/EDR/IDS, running phishing simulations, managing M365 security (Purview, Entra ID), and helping govern approved AI tools. Good fit if you have 2+ years in security/IT ops and an interest in AI governance.

Employer: EY

Location: Anywhere in US (listed under Grand Rapids, MI)

Type: Full-time, hybrid with up to 50% travel

Salary (most US offices): $144,000 – $329,100

Senior role building production AI agents for EY’s Challenger program—designing execution loops, tools, controls, and observability for long-running, high-assurance agents. Best for someone with 9–12+ years engineering experience and a strong record shipping LLM/agent systems.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.