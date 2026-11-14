Grand Rapids HR is busy right now—good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, plus some solid benefits. If you’re organized, people-focused, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: LMCU (Lake Michigan Credit Union)

LMCU (Lake Michigan Credit Union) Location: Grand Rapids, MI (5664 Prairie Creek Dr.)

(5664 Prairie Creek Dr.) Type: Full-time , Hybrid

, Salary: Not listed

Support HR operations with recruiting, onboarding, leave administration, and day-to-day HR requests. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can handle confidential info, and are comfortable with tools like Workday and Microsoft Office. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, HSA match, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time , in-office only

, in-office only Pay: $18–$21/hour to start

Entry-level corporate recruiting role where you’ll source, hire, and onboard security staff and work closely with operations. Monday–Friday 8:30–5:00, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid holidays, and 401(k)/403(b). Great if you’re people-focused, computer-savvy, and want a clear path to grow inside the company.

Employer: Steelcase

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Hybrid primary office role)

(Hybrid primary office role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,100 – $164,300/year (base range)

Senior-level role designing and improving global compensation programs (salary, hourly, variable, and sales comp) across multiple countries. You’ll partner with HRBPs and leaders, use your analytical and consultative skills, and help shape total rewards strategy. Comes with competitive pay, flexible hybrid schedule, and ongoing learning opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.