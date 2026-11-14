undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Grand Rapids Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles
Grand Rapids healthcare is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and home health agencies are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or support roles, there’s a good mix of full-time, part-time, and flexible options.
Nursing Assistant (NA) – Full-time Day Shift
- Employer: Select Specialty Hospital
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Pay: $18.50–$24.91/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus
Work 12-hour day shifts in a critical illness recovery hospital, with a strong orientation program, RN scholarship options, and solid benefits. Great fit if you want hands-on patient care and a clear path to grow into nursing.
RN Care Manager Inpatient – Every Other Weekend
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Part-time (0.2 FTE), Sat/Sun, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Focus on discharge planning and care coordination for inpatients. Ideal for an experienced RN who wants a weekend-only role with benefits and a strong care management team.
RN Care Manager – Blodgett Hospital
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: Blodgett Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Part-time, Days, 28 hrs/week
Day-shift care management role coordinating complex patient care across the continuum. Good match for RNs who like data, teaching, and big-picture planning, not just bedside tasks.
Nurse Tech – Trauma/Ortho/Burn (4N Butterworth)
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Part-time, Days, 24 hrs/week, 7 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
Support a busy 33-bed trauma/ortho/burn unit with vitals, ADLs, and safety checks. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma and want trauma experience plus big-system benefits.
Physical Therapist – Pelvic Health Outpatient
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: 2830 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, Days, 40 hrs/week
Join a specialty pelvic health and spine clinic with strong collaboration and evidence-based practice. Perfect for PTs with (or seeking) pelvic floor experience who want weekday outpatient hours.
Respiratory Therapist – Butterworth Hospital
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/week
- Bonus: Up to $25,000 sign-on (for eligible candidates)
Night-shift RT role at a major tertiary center with Level I Trauma and burn services. Strong fit for RT students, CRTs, or RRTs wanting high-acuity experience and a large sign-on incentive.
Registered Nurse – Weekend RN, Emergency Department
- Employer: Trinity Health
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr Day Shifts, Fri–Sun, 36 hrs/week
Work in a 48-bed Level 2 ED with a Friday–Sunday schedule, day-one benefits, and generous PTO. Great for experienced acute-care RNs who want to stack their hours into three days.
Registered Nurse – Medical Oncology (4 Lacks)
- Employer: Trinity Health
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/week
Care for oncology and gastric bypass patients on a 42-bed unit at a Magnet hospital. Best for RNs with at least a year of acute care who want oncology experience and strong benefits.
Medical Assistant – Dermatology, Beltline Health Center
- Employer: University of Michigan Health–West
- Location: Beltline Health Center, Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, Days, 40 hrs/week, No weekends/on-call
Certified MA role in an outpatient derm clinic with daytime hours only. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, and handle basic admin work in a steady weekday schedule.
Spanish Speaking Behavior Technician
- Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Not listed (ABA field role)
- Pay: $17–$20/hour
Work 1:1 with kids with autism using ABA therapy—no experience needed, paid 40-hour training, and RBT certification covered. Great if you’re bilingual Spanish/English and enjoy working with children.
Behavior Technician – ABA (Evenings & Saturdays)
- Employer: Equitable Learning Solutions
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI 49505
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18–$22/hour
Provide ABA therapy in homes and a center, with at least three evenings plus Saturdays. Good side-gig or second job if you like flexible hours and want experience in autism services.
Mental Health Counselor – Contract
- Employer: Tahoma Counseling
- Location: Grand Rapids & Jenison, MI (in person, telehealth options)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $50,000–$120,000/year (commission-based)
Contract therapist role with flexible scheduling, furnished offices, and higher-earning potential than typical W-2 positions. Ideal for limited or fully licensed clinicians wanting autonomy and a private-practice feel.
Surgical Scheduler – Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- Employer: Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, 32–40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri
- Pay: $16–$20/hour
Coordinate and schedule surgeries, prep patients, and keep the OR schedule running smoothly in a cosmetic/plastic surgery office. Great for outgoing, organized candidates with medical office experience.
Travel Med-Surg RN – Multiple Shifts (Deduplicated Listing)
The following three postings are the same Med-Surg travel RN opportunity with Medical Solutions, just different job IDs and day/night options. Details below apply to all:
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: Estimated $2,212/week (based on posted package)
- Shifts: 12-hour days and nights available
- Links:
- Travel Med-Surg RN – Days
- Travel Med-Surg RN – Days
- Travel Med-Surg RN – Nights
Short-term Med-Surg contracts with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursements. Good for RNs who want high weekly pay and are open to rotating or Med-Surg/ED-focused assignments.
RN Hospice Clinical Director
- Employer: AdvisaCare
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time leadership
Lead the hospice division clinically and operationally, overseeing multiple teams and ensuring high-quality end-of-life care. Best for experienced hospice RNs ready for a strategic leadership role.
Full-time Home Health Registered Nurse
- Employer: AdvisaCare
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes with flexible full-time scheduling, weekly pay, and 401(k)/medical options. Great if you like autonomy, one-on-one care, and community-based work.
Home Health Physical Therapist – Full-time
- Employer: AdvisaCare
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time (part-time also available)
Evaluate and treat patients at home, build your own schedule, and focus on mobility, safety, and independence. Solid choice for PTs who want flexible, community-focused practice instead of clinic work.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.