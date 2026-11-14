Grand Rapids healthcare is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and home health agencies are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or support roles, there’s a good mix of full-time, part-time, and flexible options.

Employer: Select Specialty Hospital

Select Specialty Hospital Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Pay: $18.50–$24.91/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus

Work 12-hour day shifts in a critical illness recovery hospital, with a strong orientation program, RN scholarship options, and solid benefits. Great fit if you want hands-on patient care and a clear path to grow into nursing.

Employer: Corewell Health

Location: Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI

Butterworth Hospital, Type: Part-time (0.2 FTE), Sat/Sun, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Focus on discharge planning and care coordination for inpatients. Ideal for an experienced RN who wants a weekend-only role with benefits and a strong care management team.

Employer: Corewell Health

Location: Blodgett Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI

Blodgett Hospital, Type: Part-time, Days, 28 hrs/week

Day-shift care management role coordinating complex patient care across the continuum. Good match for RNs who like data, teaching, and big-picture planning, not just bedside tasks.

Employer: Corewell Health

Location: Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI

Butterworth Hospital, Type: Part-time, Days, 24 hrs/week, 7 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Support a busy 33-bed trauma/ortho/burn unit with vitals, ADLs, and safety checks. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma and want trauma experience plus big-system benefits.

Employer: Corewell Health

Location: 2830 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI

2830 E Beltline Ave NE, Type: Full-time, Days, 40 hrs/week

Join a specialty pelvic health and spine clinic with strong collaboration and evidence-based practice. Perfect for PTs with (or seeking) pelvic floor experience who want weekday outpatient hours.

Employer: Corewell Health

Location: Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI

Butterworth Hospital, Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/week

Bonus: Up to $25,000 sign-on (for eligible candidates)

Night-shift RT role at a major tertiary center with Level I Trauma and burn services. Strong fit for RT students, CRTs, or RRTs wanting high-acuity experience and a large sign-on incentive.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, 12-hr Day Shifts, Fri–Sun, 36 hrs/week

Work in a 48-bed Level 2 ED with a Friday–Sunday schedule, day-one benefits, and generous PTO. Great for experienced acute-care RNs who want to stack their hours into three days.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/week

Care for oncology and gastric bypass patients on a 42-bed unit at a Magnet hospital. Best for RNs with at least a year of acute care who want oncology experience and strong benefits.

Employer: University of Michigan Health–West

Location: Beltline Health Center, Grand Rapids, MI

Beltline Health Center, Type: Full-time, Days, 40 hrs/week, No weekends/on-call

Certified MA role in an outpatient derm clinic with daytime hours only. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, and handle basic admin work in a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Not listed (ABA field role)

Not listed (ABA field role) Pay: $17–$20/hour

Work 1:1 with kids with autism using ABA therapy—no experience needed, paid 40-hour training, and RBT certification covered. Great if you’re bilingual Spanish/English and enjoy working with children.

Employer: Equitable Learning Solutions

Location: Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour

Provide ABA therapy in homes and a center, with at least three evenings plus Saturdays. Good side-gig or second job if you like flexible hours and want experience in autism services.

Employer: Tahoma Counseling

Location: Grand Rapids & Jenison, MI (in person, telehealth options)

(in person, telehealth options) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Pay: $50,000–$120,000/year (commission-based)

Contract therapist role with flexible scheduling, furnished offices, and higher-earning potential than typical W-2 positions. Ideal for limited or fully licensed clinicians wanting autonomy and a private-practice feel.

Employer: Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, 32–40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Coordinate and schedule surgeries, prep patients, and keep the OR schedule running smoothly in a cosmetic/plastic surgery office. Great for outgoing, organized candidates with medical office experience.

Travel Med-Surg RN – Multiple Shifts (Deduplicated Listing)

The following three postings are the same Med-Surg travel RN opportunity with Medical Solutions, just different job IDs and day/night options. Details below apply to all:

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Estimated $2,212/week (based on posted package)

(based on posted package) Shifts: 12-hour days and nights available

12-hour and available Links: Travel Med-Surg RN – Days Travel Med-Surg RN – Days Travel Med-Surg RN – Nights

Short-term Med-Surg contracts with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursements. Good for RNs who want high weekly pay and are open to rotating or Med-Surg/ED-focused assignments.



Employer: AdvisaCare

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time leadership

Lead the hospice division clinically and operationally, overseeing multiple teams and ensuring high-quality end-of-life care. Best for experienced hospice RNs ready for a strategic leadership role.

Employer: AdvisaCare

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes with flexible full-time scheduling, weekly pay, and 401(k)/medical options. Great if you like autonomy, one-on-one care, and community-based work.

Employer: AdvisaCare

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Evaluate and treat patients at home, build your own schedule, and focus on mobility, safety, and independence. Solid choice for PTs who want flexible, community-focused practice instead of clinic work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.