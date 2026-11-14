Grand Rapids food spots are busy and hiring across all levels right now. From dish room to executive chef, there’s something here whether you’re starting out or ready to lead a kitchen.

Employer: Lodgco Hospitality (Knoop Rooftop Bar at Canopy by Hilton)

Lodgco Hospitality (Knoop Rooftop Bar at Canopy by Hilton) Location: Downtown Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, PM shifts

Pay: Not listed

Fast-paced line cook role in a stylish rooftop restaurant with views of downtown. Comes with Day One medical/dental/vision, Hilton travel discounts, PTO, 401(k) with match, and strong growth paths in a larger hotel group.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus program)

Hands-on restaurant leadership role helping run daily operations and coach the team. Perks include weekly pay, bonus program, free shift meals, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, medical/dental/vision, and clear advancement opportunities.

Employer: Real Seafood Company

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house support role in a busy, full-service seafood restaurant. You’ll bus and reset tables, support servers, and keep the dining room sharp, with access to PTO, medical (full-time), meal benefits, holiday pay, and employee discounts.

Employer: Olga’s Kitchen (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Back-of-house role keeping the kitchen clean and running smoothly by washing dishes and maintaining a safe, orderly work area. Offers flexible schedules, PTO, fast-track advancement, 50% discount at 160+ locations (Applebee’s, MOD Pizza, Olga’s) and more.

Employer: StoryPoint Forest Hills

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Forest Hills)

Type: Not listed (culinary leadership role)

Not listed (culinary leadership role) Pay: Not listed

Top-level culinary leadership position in senior living, overseeing menu development, food quality, costs, inventory, special events, and staff hiring/training. Ideal if you have 4+ years culinary management and upscale dining experience and want stable hours with resident-focused service.

Employer: The Melting Pot

Location: Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour (with tips)

High-touch service role guiding guests through a four-course fondue experience for date nights and celebrations. Great fit if you love table-side interaction, slower-paced but detailed service, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: SpartanNash

Location: 6425 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Type: Part-time, second shift

Pay: Not listed

Grocery deli role where you prepare, fry, package, label, and merchandise deli items while following food safety rules. Good if you like steady retail hours, working with food, and a team setting in a large, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—local managers here often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.