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🍽️ Grand Rapids Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings
Grand Rapids food spots are busy and hiring across all levels right now. From dish room to executive chef, there’s something here whether you’re starting out or ready to lead a kitchen.
Knoop Line Cook – PM (Rooftop Bar)
- Employer: Lodgco Hospitality (Knoop Rooftop Bar at Canopy by Hilton)
- Location: Downtown Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, PM shifts
- Pay: Not listed
Fast-paced line cook role in a stylish rooftop restaurant with views of downtown. Comes with Day One medical/dental/vision, Hilton travel discounts, PTO, 401(k) with match, and strong growth paths in a larger hotel group.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Arby’s
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus program)
Hands-on restaurant leadership role helping run daily operations and coach the team. Perks include weekly pay, bonus program, free shift meals, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, medical/dental/vision, and clear advancement opportunities.
Busser / Food Runner
- Employer: Real Seafood Company
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-house support role in a busy, full-service seafood restaurant. You’ll bus and reset tables, support servers, and keep the dining room sharp, with access to PTO, medical (full-time), meal benefits, holiday pay, and employee discounts.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Olga’s Kitchen (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants)
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Back-of-house role keeping the kitchen clean and running smoothly by washing dishes and maintaining a safe, orderly work area. Offers flexible schedules, PTO, fast-track advancement, 50% discount at 160+ locations (Applebee’s, MOD Pizza, Olga’s) and more.
Executive Chef
- Employer: StoryPoint Forest Hills
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Forest Hills)
- Type: Not listed (culinary leadership role)
- Pay: Not listed
Top-level culinary leadership position in senior living, overseeing menu development, food quality, costs, inventory, special events, and staff hiring/training. Ideal if you have 4+ years culinary management and upscale dining experience and want stable hours with resident-focused service.
Server
- Employer: The Melting Pot
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI 49525
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour (with tips)
High-touch service role guiding guests through a four-course fondue experience for date nights and celebrations. Great fit if you love table-side interaction, slower-paced but detailed service, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Deli – Second Shift
- Employer: SpartanNash
- Location: 6425 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- Type: Part-time, second shift
- Pay: Not listed
Grocery deli role where you prepare, fry, package, label, and merchandise deli items while following food safety rules. Good if you like steady retail hours, working with food, and a team setting in a large, stable company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—local managers here often hire for attitude and train the rest.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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