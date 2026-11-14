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👔 Grand Rapids Executive & Management: Multiple Roles, Up to $125K+
Grand Rapids is busy right now with leadership roles across finance, healthcare, senior living, workforce development, and construction. If you’ve got management or project leadership experience, there’s a nice mix of options here.
Branch Operations Manager – Downtown Detroit (Grand Rapids Site)
- Employer: LMCU (Lake Michigan Credit Union)
- Location: 99 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI (fully on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead daily operations for a busy retail branch, coach a team, and help grow LMCU’s presence in the community. This role is heavy on people leadership, compliance, and member experience, with strong benefits including weekly pay, retirement options, and full health coverage for full-time staff.
Industry Council Lead (Agribusiness) – Project Supervisor
- Employer: West Michigan Works! / ACSET
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $49,377 – $69,126/year + benefits
- Deadline: Apply by 5:00 pm, Monday, November 30, 2026
Supervise projects that connect agribusiness employers with talent across West Michigan. You’ll run industry councils, manage workgroups, handle communications, and build networks with executives and community leaders.
Project Coordinator – Surgical Services
- Employer: Trinity Health MI
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support leaders in Surgical Services by coordinating projects from planning through completion. Good fit if you have admin or project support experience and want to grow in a large healthcare system.
Independent Living Manager
- Employer: Porter Hills Village / Brio Living Services
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, Exempt (Mon–Fri, ~8:00–4:30)
- Salary: Not listed
Run the day-to-day operations of an independent living community, from resident services and compliance to budgeting and community events. Comes with 6 weeks of flexible time off, paid holidays, health benefits, retirement plan, and strong support for career growth.
Construction Project Manager – Retail & Restaurant
- Employer: Jobot (for a Grand Rapids–based GC)
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (regional/national travel 15–25%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $125,000/year
Manage fast-paced retail, restaurant, and commercial projects from pre-construction through closeout. Ideal if you have 4+ years of commercial construction PM experience and want autonomy, direct access to leadership, and a steady pipeline of branded retail work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles or future openings. Don’t wait too long; good leadership jobs in Grand Rapids tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.