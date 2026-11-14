Grand Rapids is busy right now with leadership roles across finance, healthcare, senior living, workforce development, and construction. If you’ve got management or project leadership experience, there’s a nice mix of options here.

Employer: LMCU (Lake Michigan Credit Union)

LMCU (Lake Michigan Credit Union) Location: 99 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI (fully on-site)

(fully on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations for a busy retail branch, coach a team, and help grow LMCU’s presence in the community. This role is heavy on people leadership, compliance, and member experience, with strong benefits including weekly pay, retirement options, and full health coverage for full-time staff.

Employer: West Michigan Works! / ACSET

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $49,377 – $69,126/year + benefits

Deadline: Apply by 5:00 pm, Monday, November 30, 2026

Supervise projects that connect agribusiness employers with talent across West Michigan. You’ll run industry councils, manage workgroups, handle communications, and build networks with executives and community leaders.

Employer: Trinity Health MI

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Support leaders in Surgical Services by coordinating projects from planning through completion. Good fit if you have admin or project support experience and want to grow in a large healthcare system.

Employer: Porter Hills Village / Brio Living Services

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, Exempt (Mon–Fri, ~8:00–4:30)

Salary: Not listed

Run the day-to-day operations of an independent living community, from resident services and compliance to budgeting and community events. Comes with 6 weeks of flexible time off, paid holidays, health benefits, retirement plan, and strong support for career growth.

Employer: Jobot (for a Grand Rapids–based GC)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (regional/national travel 15–25%)

(regional/national travel 15–25%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $125,000/year

Manage fast-paced retail, restaurant, and commercial projects from pre-construction through closeout. Ideal if you have 4+ years of commercial construction PM experience and want autonomy, direct access to leadership, and a steady pipeline of branded retail work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles or future openings. Don’t wait too long; good leadership jobs in Grand Rapids tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.