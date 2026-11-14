Schools around Grand Rapids, MI are hiring and looking for people who love working with kids. If you’re into teaching, special education, or classroom support, there are several roles worth a quick look.

Employer: Birch Agency

Birch Agency Location: Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50.00/hour + benefits, PTO, 401(k)

Support students with diverse learning needs, write and follow IEPs, and work closely with families and staff. Great fit if you’re a licensed special education teacher who wants strong hourly pay and a supportive agency behind you.

Employer: National Heritage Academies

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time (10 hours/week)

Pay: Competitive starting pay (exact rate not listed)

Work 1:1 or in small groups with students who need extra help, mainly in reading, writing, and math. Good option if you meet Title I paraprofessional requirements and want a small, steady schedule in a diverse, high-performing charter school.

Employer: Gerald Dawkins Academy

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$24.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, professional development

Help students grow in math and reading through small-group and 1:1 interventions, support classroom management, and sometimes sub when needed. Great for someone who loves fast-paced school days and wants to make a big impact in under-resourced areas.

If one of these feels close to what you want, open the link, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.