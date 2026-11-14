Grand Rapids has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from banks and pet hospitals to big-box retail and local specialty shops. Lots of options if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: SpartanNash / Family Fare

SpartanNash / Location: 1225 Leonard NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Stock and rotate grocery items, keep shelves full and clean, and help guests find what they need. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a steady, active shift.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes PTO, 401(k) with match, stock plan, medical/dental/vision)

Lead the store team on your shift, support customers (retail and pro), handle returns, online orders, and opening/closing tasks. Great if you like cars, want growth, and don’t mind taking charge.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (offers pet discounts, CE, wellness resources)

Front-desk role greeting pet owners, answering phones, and helping in emotional situations. Ideal if you love animals, stay calm under stress, and want to grow in veterinary care.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Kentwood, MI (Grand Rapids area)

Type: Part-time, 3rd shift (Tue & Wed, 11pm–7am)

Pay: $18.00/hour + medical, dental, vision, paid sick days

Answer multi-line calls, dispatch help, monitor cameras and security systems, and assist with payroll and background checks. Good for night owls with strong customer service and multitasking skills.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (49546)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (offers competitive pay, strong employee discount, benefits)

Help customers pick TVs and home theater gear, hit sales goals, and keep the department looking sharp. Perfect if you’re into tech and like explaining gadgets in simple terms.

Employer: Old World Olive Co.

Location: Downtown Market & Monroe Center, Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time, seasonal (potential long-term)

Pay: From $15.00/hour + employee discount, flexible schedule

High-energy role guiding olive oil and balsamic tastings, educating guests, and creating a fun, foodie experience. Great if you love talking with people and staying active all shift.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (offers weekly pay, education assistance, team discount)

Lead a stocking team, assign tasks, coach coworkers, and help with scheduling and inventory. Nice step up if you have retail experience and want leadership without sitting at a desk.

Employer: Skymint

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help guests choose cannabis products, explain promos, and keep the store organized and compliant. Best for 21+ candidates who enjoy a fast-paced, highly regulated retail setting.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

Location: 3525 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour + store discount and broad benefits

Supervise receiving and merchandising, train associates, and keep the store clean and organized. Good fit if you have at least 1 year retail and 6 months leadership and like coaching a team.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 3800 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.73/hour + discount, potential benefits

Unload freight, ticket and sort items, and stock the sales floor in a busy off-price store. Great if you want seasonal hours, don’t mind physical work, and like a team environment.

Employer: Mercantile Bank

Location: Greater Grand Rapids (based at Knapp’s Corner)

Type: Full-time, on-site with travel between branches

Pay: Not listed (offers 3+ weeks vacation, 11 holidays, 401(k) 5% match, tuition help)

Handle deposits, withdrawals, and payments while traveling to different branches, and look for chances to refer banking products. Nice match if you’re organized, good with cash, and enjoy face-to-face customer service.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.