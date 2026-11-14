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🔧 Grand Rapids building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Grand Rapids has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are several solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away.
Custodial Services Worker – NHA-MI2-Custodial
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep facilities clean, safe, and secure for a major services company. You’ll handle daily cleaning, trash, basic equipment care, and building lock/unlock, with a chance to grow your skills and career inside a large organization.
Commercial Cleaning Specialist
- Employer: Clean Corners LLC
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Part-time commercial cleaning with a flexible schedule. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can work on your own, and want steady work cleaning offices and other business spaces around Grand Rapids.
Maintenance Technician – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Spectrum Industries, Inc.
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Wealthy St. location)
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: From $32.00/hour, 40+ hours/week
Hands-on maintenance role working on plant systems, machinery, and building repairs. Comes with strong benefits (401(k) with match, health, PTO, training, and more) and room to grow your technical skills.
Part-Time Cleaner – Evening Shifts
- Employer: United Commercial Services, Inc.
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Grand Valley College)
- Type: Part-time, evenings
- Pay: $15.50/hour, weekly pay
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 pm–10:00 pm
Evening cleaning job that’s great if you need steady hours after daytime commitments. You’ll clean floors, restrooms, and common areas on a set schedule, with a quick hiring process and a supportive team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles or can keep your resume on file.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.