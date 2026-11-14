Grand Rapids has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are several solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep facilities clean, safe, and secure for a major services company. You’ll handle daily cleaning, trash, basic equipment care, and building lock/unlock, with a chance to grow your skills and career inside a large organization.

Employer: Clean Corners LLC

Clean Corners LLC Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Part-time commercial cleaning with a flexible schedule. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can work on your own, and want steady work cleaning offices and other business spaces around Grand Rapids.

Employer: Spectrum Industries, Inc.

Spectrum Industries, Inc. Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Wealthy St. location)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: From $32.00/hour, 40+ hours/week

Hands-on maintenance role working on plant systems, machinery, and building repairs. Comes with strong benefits (401(k) with match, health, PTO, training, and more) and room to grow your technical skills.

Employer: United Commercial Services, Inc.

United Commercial Services, Inc. Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Grand Valley College)

Type: Part-time, evenings

Pay: $15.50/hour , weekly pay

, Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 pm–10:00 pm

Evening cleaning job that’s great if you need steady hours after daytime commitments. You’ll clean floors, restrooms, and common areas on a set schedule, with a quick hiring process and a supportive team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles or can keep your resume on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.