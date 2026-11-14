Grand Rapids is busy with automation, aerospace, and custom machine work right now. If you’re an engineer or designer who likes hands-on projects, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Engtal (for a custom automation system integrator)

Engtal (for a custom automation system integrator) Location: Grand Rapids, MI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own custom automation projects from concept through commissioning for aerospace, energy, medical, military, and more. You’ll design control architectures, program PLCs/HMIs, work with robotics, and follow each machine from build to customer run-off. Strong benefits, including 100% covered healthcare, 401(k) with 4.25% match, PTO, and overtime after 45 hours.

Employer: Airavation

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (aerospace manufacturing plant, in person)

(aerospace manufacturing plant, in person) Type: Full-time, M–F daylight

Salary: $97,000 – $143,000 per year

Lead automation and production test systems for electro-mechanical actuators while managing engineers and techs. Mix of hands-on test equipment work, process improvement, and people leadership, with relocation help, 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more. U.S. person status (ITAR) and prior manufacturing/test engineering experience required.

Employer: LiveSpace

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $40.00 per hour, 40–60 hours/week

Create 2D/3D drawings, one-line diagrams, and full plan sets for AVL systems that support venues and events. Great if you enjoy Vectorworks, AV over IP, Dante, and turning client ideas into clear, buildable designs. Offers flexible schedule, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (fully on-site)

(fully on-site) Type: Contract-to-hire

Salary: $43.27 – $55.29 per hour

Design and test custom automated equipment, mainly for the automotive industry, using SolidWorks/Inventor, FEA, and GD&T. You’ll work on complex machines with hydraulics/pneumatics and support manufacturing and assembly across multiple projects. Includes access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, and PTO if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many local teams are open to strong problem-solvers who can grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.