Grand Rapids has a nice mix of office roles right now, from healthcare front desks to university dining and steel construction support. Most of these are full-time, on-site jobs where being organized and people-friendly really matters.

Employer: Acrisure

Acrisure Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Studio Park office)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

This role supports Acrisure’s Regulatory Affairs team with data review, organizing documents, and helping test AI automation tools. Good fit if you have an associate degree, 2+ years office/admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and like detailed, deadline-driven work with strong benefits.

Employer: UFP Industries, Inc.

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help manage Property & Casualty insurance details: vehicles, drivers, policies, certificates, and premium tracking. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel/Word/Outlook, and have 1+ year in P&C insurance or related experience.

Employer: Steel Supply and Engineering

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: From $20.00/hour, about 40–45 hours/week

This is a busy, hands-on office role supporting construction projects: contracts, insurance certificates, change orders, invoicing, AP/AR, payroll help, and month-end tasks. Good for someone proactive and self-directed, with a notary license a plus and solid benefits including medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Stiles Machinery Inc.

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time (office environment)

Full-time (office environment) Salary: Not listed

You’ll coordinate service schedules nationwide, handle travel arrangements, review timesheets and reports, and be a main office contact for customers and service reps. Best for someone with 3+ years admin experience, strong MS Office skills, and comfort juggling changing priorities.

Employer: Pivotal Counseling, LLC

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, in person (~36 hours/week)

Salary: $20.00–$24.00/hour

Front desk plus billing in a counseling practice: phones, scheduling, greeting clients, collecting payments, and managing account balances. Ideal if you have medical billing certification or equivalent experience, know HIPAA rules, and want a people-facing role with PTO and steady hours.

Employer: Creative Dining Services

Location: Calvin University, 3201 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, in person (Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm)

Salary: $20–$23/hour

You’ll be the main admin support for Calvin University Dining Services: front-line contact for students and staff, plus payroll, benefits, hiring, onboarding, and HR admin. Good for someone with 1–2 years admin experience, strong communication skills, and interest in HR, with benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, meals, and fitness center access.

Employer: AdvisaCare

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, on-site with some on-call

Salary: Not listed

This role builds and manages homecare schedules, matching caregivers with clients, handling calls, and keeping billing/payroll time reporting accurate. Great if you have direct patient care experience, can be on-call, and want benefits like 401(k), PTO eligibility, medical options, and a fast-paced, mission-driven environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers are flexible when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.