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Grand Rapids
📋 Grand Rapids admin jobs with multiple full-time openings
12 days ago
Grand Rapids has a nice mix of office roles right now, from healthcare front desks to university dining and steel construction support. Most of these are full-time, on-site jobs where being organized and people-friendly really matters.
Associate I – Carrier Credentialing
- Employer: Acrisure
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Studio Park office)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports Acrisure’s Regulatory Affairs team with data review, organizing documents, and helping test AI automation tools. Good fit if you have an associate degree, 2+ years office/admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and like detailed, deadline-driven work with strong benefits.
Insurance Coordinator
- Employer: UFP Industries, Inc.
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll help manage Property & Casualty insurance details: vehicles, drivers, policies, certificates, and premium tracking. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel/Word/Outlook, and have 1+ year in P&C insurance or related experience.
Construction Project Administration – Structural & Miscellaneous Steel
- Employer: Steel Supply and Engineering
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: From $20.00/hour, about 40–45 hours/week
This is a busy, hands-on office role supporting construction projects: contracts, insurance certificates, change orders, invoicing, AP/AR, payroll help, and month-end tasks. Good for someone proactive and self-directed, with a notary license a plus and solid benefits including medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.
Scheduling Coordinator
- Employer: Stiles Machinery Inc.
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time (office environment)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll coordinate service schedules nationwide, handle travel arrangements, review timesheets and reports, and be a main office contact for customers and service reps. Best for someone with 3+ years admin experience, strong MS Office skills, and comfort juggling changing priorities.
Medical Biller/Receptionist
- Employer: Pivotal Counseling, LLC
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, in person (~36 hours/week)
- Salary: $20.00–$24.00/hour
Front desk plus billing in a counseling practice: phones, scheduling, greeting clients, collecting payments, and managing account balances. Ideal if you have medical billing certification or equivalent experience, know HIPAA rules, and want a people-facing role with PTO and steady hours.
Administrative Assistant – Calvin University Dining
- Employer: Creative Dining Services
- Location: Calvin University, 3201 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, in person (Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm)
- Salary: $20–$23/hour
You’ll be the main admin support for Calvin University Dining Services: front-line contact for students and staff, plus payroll, benefits, hiring, onboarding, and HR admin. Good for someone with 1–2 years admin experience, strong communication skills, and interest in HR, with benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, meals, and fitness center access.
Homecare Scheduling Coordinator
- Employer: AdvisaCare
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, on-site with some on-call
- Salary: Not listed
This role builds and manages homecare schedules, matching caregivers with clients, handling calls, and keeping billing/payroll time reporting accurate. Great if you have direct patient care experience, can be on-call, and want benefits like 401(k), PTO eligibility, medical options, and a fast-paced, mission-driven environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers are flexible when they find the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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