Grand Rapids is busy right now for numbers people—lots of solid finance and accounting roles from entry level to executive. If you like spreadsheets, controls, and clean books, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Brink’s Inc

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, hourly, overtime-eligible

Pay: $17.92/hour

Handle secure cash counting, deposit verification, and order prep in a highly controlled environment. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with cash handling, and want steady production work with a global security brand.

Employer: Brewer Morris (search for mid-size CPA firm client)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $170,000 base + bonus & profit sharing

Lead assurance work for privately held companies and nonprofits with a targeted equity partnership path in 2–3 years. Ideal for a CPA with ~10+ years’ experience who wants real ownership, client control, and direct input on firm strategy.

Employer: Brewer Morris (search for family office client)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Hybrid: 4 days in office, WFH Fridays)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000 base + ~10% bonus

Focus on high-level 1040, trust, gift, and estate work in a well-known family office, not traditional public. Strong benefits, 401(k) match up to 7.5%, 22 days PTO to start, and relocation help if you’re moving to GR.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Predominantly remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $97,600 – $162,800 + discretionary bonus eligibility

Own and improve a portfolio of finance systems, bridging Finance and IT for a major professional services firm. Great for someone with 5+ years in finance systems, ERP/RISE with SAP exposure, and experience leading cross-functional projects.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (On-site only)

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Commensurate with experience (plus full benefits)

Lead month-end close, financial reporting, and analysis while supervising 2 direct reports. Fully in-office role with Monday–Friday hours, working closely with the CFO on budgeting, cash flow, and strategic projects.

Employer: Plante Moran (Realpoint team)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (In-office, flexible model)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary range (regional reference): $80,000 – $100,000

Track real-time construction project costs, reconcile project accounts, and manage budgets vs. actuals for commercial real estate clients. Good match if you have 3+ years’ accounting experience and like working closely with project managers and clients.

Employer: CU*Answers / Xtend

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match)

Provide daily bookkeeping and GL balancing for credit union clients—ACH, cards, ATM, and more. Great for detail-driven folks who like behind-the-scenes work and want to support credit unions nationwide.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (On-site)

Type: Full-time/other

Pay: $81,100 – $97,800 per year

Turn financial and operational data into clear insights using Excel, SQL, and tools like Tableau or Power BI. Strong fit if you enjoy modeling, dashboards, and helping clients make better planning and investment decisions.

Employer: BDO

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary range (national): $120,000 – $250,000

Lead multi-state SALT consulting, compliance reviews, and controversy work while managing a team. Designed for seasoned SALT pros (8+ years) who want client-facing work, business development, and leadership at a major firm.

Employer: Pivotal Solutions (recruiting for construction contractor)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own accounting and reporting for a construction-focused business—job costing, WIP, ASC 606 revenue recognition, budgeting, and team leadership. Best for a CPA with 5–7+ years’ experience and strong construction or project accounting skills.

If one of these caught your eye, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the role, and get that application in while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.