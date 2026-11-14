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💰 Grand Rapids Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
Grand Rapids is busy right now for numbers people—lots of solid finance and accounting roles from entry level to executive. If you like spreadsheets, controls, and clean books, this week has some strong options.
Cash Processor
Employer: Brink’s Inc
Location: Grand Rapids, MI
Type: Full-time, hourly, overtime-eligible
Pay: $17.92/hour
Handle secure cash counting, deposit verification, and order prep in a highly controlled environment. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with cash handling, and want steady production work with a global security brand.
Senior Assurance Manager (Equity Track)
Employer: Brewer Morris (search for mid-size CPA firm client)
Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,000 – $170,000 base + bonus & profit sharing
Lead assurance work for privately held companies and nonprofits with a targeted equity partnership path in 2–3 years. Ideal for a CPA with ~10+ years’ experience who wants real ownership, client control, and direct input on firm strategy.
Tax Manager – Individuals & Trusts (Family Office)
Employer: Brewer Morris (search for family office client)
Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Hybrid: 4 days in office, WFH Fridays)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000 – $170,000 base + ~10% bonus
Focus on high-level 1040, trust, gift, and estate work in a well-known family office, not traditional public. Strong benefits, 401(k) match up to 7.5%, 22 days PTO to start, and relocation help if you’re moving to GR.
Financial Systems Manager (Specialist Manager, Firm Financial Systems)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Predominantly remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary range: $97,600 – $162,800 + discretionary bonus eligibility
Own and improve a portfolio of finance systems, bridging Finance and IT for a major professional services firm. Great for someone with 5+ years in finance systems, ERP/RISE with SAP exposure, and experience leading cross-functional projects.
Senior Accountant
Employer: DK Security
Location: Grand Rapids, MI (On-site only)
Type: Full-time, salaried exempt
Salary: Commensurate with experience (plus full benefits)
Lead month-end close, financial reporting, and analysis while supervising 2 direct reports. Fully in-office role with Monday–Friday hours, working closely with the CFO on budgeting, cash flow, and strategic projects.
Accountant – Project Cost Accounting
Employer: Plante Moran (Realpoint team)
Location: Grand Rapids, MI (In-office, flexible model)
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary range (regional reference): $80,000 – $100,000
Track real-time construction project costs, reconcile project accounts, and manage budgets vs. actuals for commercial real estate clients. Good match if you have 3+ years’ accounting experience and like working closely with project managers and clients.
Bookkeeping Specialist
Employer: CU*Answers / Xtend
Location: Grand Rapids, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (full medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match)
Provide daily bookkeeping and GL balancing for credit union clients—ACH, cards, ATM, and more. Great for detail-driven folks who like behind-the-scenes work and want to support credit unions nationwide.
Consulting Analyst
Employer: Not listed
Location: Grand Rapids, MI (On-site)
Type: Full-time/other
Pay: $81,100 – $97,800 per year
Turn financial and operational data into clear insights using Excel, SQL, and tools like Tableau or Power BI. Strong fit if you enjoy modeling, dashboards, and helping clients make better planning and investment decisions.
Income Tax Senior Manager, State and Local Tax
Employer: BDO
Location: Grand Rapids, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary range (national): $120,000 – $250,000
Lead multi-state SALT consulting, compliance reviews, and controversy work while managing a team. Designed for seasoned SALT pros (8+ years) who want client-facing work, business development, and leadership at a major firm.
Controller (CPA Required)
Employer: Pivotal Solutions (recruiting for construction contractor)
Location: Grand Rapids, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own accounting and reporting for a construction-focused business—job costing, WIP, ASC 606 revenue recognition, budgeting, and team leadership. Best for a CPA with 5–7+ years’ experience and strong construction or project accounting skills.
If one of these caught your eye, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the role, and get that application in while the posting is still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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