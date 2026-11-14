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📅 In-person open house for GVSU M.S. in Speech-Language Pathology
📅 Learn About GVSU’s Speech-Language Pathology Master’s Program
Thinking about a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology at Grand Valley State University?
Join an in-person open house on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Health Campus, Finkelstein Hall Room 221, 500 Lafayette Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.
You can:
- Meet program faculty
- Tour the facilities
- Ask questions about the M.S. in SLP program
Please RSVP using the event link titled “M.S. in SLP November 14th Open House” on the GVSU Speech-Language Pathology M.S. site.
Questions? Email [email protected] or [email protected].
A parking map for the Health Campus is available to download from the event page.
More Info: Nov 14, 2026, 10:00 AM - M.S. in Speech-Language P...
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