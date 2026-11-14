📅 Learn About GVSU’s Speech-Language Pathology Master’s Program

Thinking about a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology at Grand Valley State University?

Join an in-person open house on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Health Campus, Finkelstein Hall Room 221, 500 Lafayette Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

You can:

Meet program faculty

Tour the facilities

the facilities Ask questions about the M.S. in SLP program

Please RSVP using the event link titled “M.S. in SLP November 14th Open House” on the GVSU Speech-Language Pathology M.S. site.

Questions? Email [email protected] or [email protected].

A parking map for the Health Campus is available to download from the event page.