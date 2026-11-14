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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Grand Rapids
Looking to add a feline friend to your home in Grand Rapids, MI? These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting patiently for a cozy spot on your couch and a family to love.
Keva
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Fig and Friends Pet Rescue
- Phone: (616) 320-2400
Keva is a handsome young brown shorthair boy looking for a fresh start and a family of his own through Fig and Friends Pet Rescue. Contact the rescue for details on his vetting and personality.
👉 Meet Keva and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dwight
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: 1.5 years (Young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly White
- Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Rapids, MI)
Dwight is a fluffy, mostly white longhair boy who is litter box trained and about 1.5 years old. His current owner says he can be super feisty and playful, but when he’s in a cuddly mood, he’s “the sweetest cat in the whole world.” He has seen a dog up close once and was not thrilled, but may adjust to a calm dog over time.
👉 Meet Dwight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fuzzers
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Fuzzers is a striking black-and-white young cat waiting at Kent County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament, vetting, and how to visit.
👉 Meet Fuzzers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zara - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Zara is a tiny brown tabby kitten currently showcased at Chow Hound Knapp's Corner through Kent County Animal Shelter. She’s looking for a home where she can grow up safe and loved.
👉 Meet Zara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Johnny - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Johnny is a sleek black kitten with lots of growing and playing ahead of him. Visit him at Chow Hound Knapp's Corner to see if he’s your new best friend.
👉 Meet Johnny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Renoir - Chow Hound Northland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Northland
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Renoir is a brown tabby kitten with classic good looks, available through Kent County Animal Shelter at the Northland Chow Hound location.
👉 Meet Renoir and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sawyer - Chow Hound Northland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory & White
- Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Northland
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Sawyer is a light-colored cream and white kitten, sure to stand out in any home. Stop by Chow Hound Northland to meet him in person.
👉 Meet Sawyer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Paris - Chow Hound Northland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Northland
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Paris is a beautiful tortoiseshell kitten with a unique coat pattern. She’s waiting at Chow Hound Northland for someone to fall in love.
👉 Meet Paris and apply to adopt on adoptapet
France - Chow Hound Northland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Northland
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
France is another lovely tortoiseshell kitten in the same program as Paris, also at Chow Hound Northland. Ask the shelter about adopting one kitten—or maybe a pair.
👉 Meet France and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kaia - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby & White
- Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Kaia is a brown tabby and white kitten with a soft, classic look. She’s available through Kent County Animal Shelter at the Knapp's Corner Chow Hound.
👉 Meet Kaia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ziva - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Ziva is a sweet brown tabby kitten waiting at Chow Hound Knapp's Corner. Call the shelter to ask about meeting her and what’s included in her adoption.
👉 Meet Ziva and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zola - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Zola is another adorable brown tabby kitten in the Knapp's Corner group. She’s ready to leave the adoption floor for a real home.
👉 Meet Zola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
London - Chow Hound Northland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Northland
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
London is a gray/blue kitten with a soft, smoky coat. He’s part of the Kent County Animal Shelter program at Chow Hound Northland.
👉 Meet London and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wendy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 6 months (Baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue tabby
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Unleashed Love Pet Rescue
- Phone: (616) 329-6766
Wendy is a 6‑month‑old spayed female with a sweet little face and beautiful eyes. This pretty young tabby is spayed, vaccinated, and FeLV/FIV negative, and she’s ready to leave rescue life behind for a forever home where she can be loved and spoiled.
👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Grand Rapids area and thinking about adopting, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed above or visit their websites to learn more and set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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