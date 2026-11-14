Looking to add a feline friend to your home in Grand Rapids, MI? These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting patiently for a cozy spot on your couch and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Fig and Friends Pet Rescue

Phone: (616) 320-2400

Keva is a handsome young brown shorthair boy looking for a fresh start and a family of his own through Fig and Friends Pet Rescue. Contact the rescue for details on his vetting and personality.

👉 Meet Keva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: 1.5 years (Young)

1.5 years (Young) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)

(private owner rehoming) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Rapids, MI)

Dwight is a fluffy, mostly white longhair boy who is litter box trained and about 1.5 years old. His current owner says he can be super feisty and playful, but when he’s in a cuddly mood, he’s “the sweetest cat in the whole world.” He has seen a dog up close once and was not thrilled, but may adjust to a calm dog over time.

👉 Meet Dwight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Fuzzers is a striking black-and-white young cat waiting at Kent County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament, vetting, and how to visit.

👉 Meet Fuzzers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Knapp's Corner

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Zara is a tiny brown tabby kitten currently showcased at Chow Hound Knapp's Corner through Kent County Animal Shelter. She’s looking for a home where she can grow up safe and loved.

👉 Meet Zara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Knapp's Corner

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Johnny is a sleek black kitten with lots of growing and playing ahead of him. Visit him at Chow Hound Knapp's Corner to see if he’s your new best friend.

👉 Meet Johnny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Northland

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Renoir is a brown tabby kitten with classic good looks, available through Kent County Animal Shelter at the Northland Chow Hound location.

👉 Meet Renoir and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory & White

Cream/Ivory & White Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Northland

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Sawyer is a light-colored cream and white kitten, sure to stand out in any home. Stop by Chow Hound Northland to meet him in person.

👉 Meet Sawyer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Northland

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Paris is a beautiful tortoiseshell kitten with a unique coat pattern. She’s waiting at Chow Hound Northland for someone to fall in love.

👉 Meet Paris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Northland

Phone: (616) 632-7300

France is another lovely tortoiseshell kitten in the same program as Paris, also at Chow Hound Northland. Ask the shelter about adopting one kitten—or maybe a pair.

👉 Meet France and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby & White

Brown Tabby & White Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Knapp's Corner

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Kaia is a brown tabby and white kitten with a soft, classic look. She’s available through Kent County Animal Shelter at the Knapp's Corner Chow Hound.

👉 Meet Kaia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Knapp's Corner

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Ziva is a sweet brown tabby kitten waiting at Chow Hound Knapp's Corner. Call the shelter to ask about meeting her and what’s included in her adoption.

👉 Meet Ziva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Knapp's Corner

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Zola is another adorable brown tabby kitten in the Knapp's Corner group. She’s ready to leave the adoption floor for a real home.

👉 Meet Zola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Location: Kent County Animal Shelter – Chow Hound Northland

Phone: (616) 632-7300

London is a gray/blue kitten with a soft, smoky coat. He’s part of the Kent County Animal Shelter program at Chow Hound Northland.

👉 Meet London and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 6 months (Baby)

6 months (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue tabby

Gray/Blue tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Unleashed Love Pet Rescue

Phone: (616) 329-6766

Wendy is a 6‑month‑old spayed female with a sweet little face and beautiful eyes. This pretty young tabby is spayed, vaccinated, and FeLV/FIV negative, and she’s ready to leave rescue life behind for a forever home where she can be loved and spoiled.

👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Grand Rapids area and thinking about adopting, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed above or visit their websites to learn more and set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.