Looking for a loyal friend in Grand Rapids, MI? These adoptable dogs at Kent County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Dalmatian mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Dalmatian mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Piper is a striking black-and-white girl with a unique Dalmatian-style look. She’s an adult pup, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family. To learn more about her temperament, training, and whether she’s a match for your home, please contact the shelter.

👉 Meet Piper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Shar Pei mix

Rottweiler / Shar Pei mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Sage is a handsome boy with a Rottweiler/Shar Pei mix look and a rich, multi-colored coat. As an adult dog, he’s ready to move into a home that can give him structure, exercise, and affection. The shelter can share more about his energy level and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Sage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Taquito is a small, young pup with a soft tan-and-white coat. His younger age means he may still be learning the basics and will benefit from patient training and routine. If you’re looking for a smaller companion to share your couch and walks, he might be the one.

👉 Meet Taquito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Dalmatian mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Dalmatian mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Phoebe is another beautiful black-and-white Pit Bull/Dalmatian mix with a striking coat. She’s an adult girl who’s ready for a stable home, regular walks, and a comfy spot to nap. Reach out to the shelter to learn how she does with kids, dogs, or cats.

👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Eloise is a medium-sized American Bulldog mix with a classic black-and-white coat. As an adult, she’s ready to bond with a family who can give her time, attention, and daily exercise. The shelter can provide details on her personality and any training she has.

👉 Meet Eloise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Grand Rapids, consider visiting Kent County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (616) 632-7300 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.