Looking for a dog in Grand Rapids, MI? These adoptable pups are hoping for a loving home and a fresh start. All details below come straight from their current caregivers.

Breed: Goldendoodle mix

Goldendoodle mix Age: 5-month-old baby

5-month-old Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Unleashed Love Pet Rescue

Phone: (616) 329-6766

Adoption fee: $350

About Winnie:

Winnie is a sweet, scruffy, playful doodle puppy who is full of personality, puppy kisses, and love. She adores people of all ages, especially kids, and gets along great with other dogs. She loves being wherever her humans are.

Spayed & microchipped

Great with dogs and kids

Doing well with housetraining and crate training

Still working on leash manners

Loves toys and bones

Described as smart, affectionate, and eager to please

Winnie will do best with a family ready for puppy energy and continued training.

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle

Goldendoodle Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Rapids, MI)

Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

About Calvin:

Calvin is described as a very loving dog and a big baby who wants lots of attention. His current family can’t give him the time he needs right now and is looking for a better fit.

Has high anxiety , especially when left alone, during thunderstorms , or fireworks

, especially when left alone, during , or Takes daily anxiety medication , plus extra during big events

, plus extra during big events Loves long walks and being very active

and being Has not been around many dogs ; does well with the owner’s parents’ dog

; does well with the owner’s parents’ dog On walks, he may bark and pull when he sees other dogs

Calvin needs a patient, understanding home that can manage his anxiety and give him plenty of exercise and attention.

👉 Meet Calvin and contact his owner on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Enchanted Tails Animal Rescue

Phone: (616) 648-8213

Adoption fee: $200

About Elsie:

Elsie is a small, young mix of Chihuahua and Dachshund. She’s a tan, short-statured girl looking for a new start through Enchanted Tails Animal Rescue. (Check her listing for full details on temperament, training, and home needs.)

👉 Meet Elsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Grand Rapids, MI, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and family. Every share helps them get closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.