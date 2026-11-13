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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Grand Rapids
Looking for a dog in Grand Rapids, MI? These adoptable pups are hoping for a loving home and a fresh start. All details below come straight from their current caregivers.
Winnie
- Breed: Goldendoodle mix
- Age: 5-month-old baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Unleashed Love Pet Rescue
- Phone: (616) 329-6766
- Adoption fee: $350
About Winnie:
Winnie is a sweet, scruffy, playful doodle puppy who is full of personality, puppy kisses, and love. She adores people of all ages, especially kids, and gets along great with other dogs. She loves being wherever her humans are.
- Spayed & microchipped
- Great with dogs and kids
- Doing well with housetraining and crate training
- Still working on leash manners
- Loves toys and bones
- Described as smart, affectionate, and eager to please
Winnie will do best with a family ready for puppy energy and continued training.
👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Calvin
- Breed: Goldendoodle
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Grand Rapids, MI)
- Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)
About Calvin:
Calvin is described as a very loving dog and a big baby who wants lots of attention. His current family can’t give him the time he needs right now and is looking for a better fit.
- Has high anxiety, especially when left alone, during thunderstorms, or fireworks
- Takes daily anxiety medication, plus extra during big events
- Loves long walks and being very active
- Has not been around many dogs; does well with the owner’s parents’ dog
- On walks, he may bark and pull when he sees other dogs
Calvin needs a patient, understanding home that can manage his anxiety and give him plenty of exercise and attention.
👉 Meet Calvin and contact his owner on adoptapet
Elsie
- Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Enchanted Tails Animal Rescue
- Phone: (616) 648-8213
- Adoption fee: $200
About Elsie:
Elsie is a small, young mix of Chihuahua and Dachshund. She’s a tan, short-statured girl looking for a new start through Enchanted Tails Animal Rescue. (Check her listing for full details on temperament, training, and home needs.)
👉 Meet Elsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Grand Rapids, MI, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and family. Every share helps them get closer to a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.