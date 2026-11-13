Grand Rapids has steady demand for caring support staff, especially for folks who want flexible, part-time work in the community.

Below is one solid option if you like helping people live more independently.

Employer: Help at Home

Help at Home Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Salary: Starting at $17/hour + weekly pay

Type: Part-time

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and communities—help with daily living, outings, and personal goals. This role stands out for weekly pay, flexible scheduling, healthcare options, 401(k), PTO, mileage reimbursement, hazard pay where applicable, paid training, and referral bonuses.

If you’re patient, dependable, and like one-on-one work, this could be a great way to get started in community and social services. Click through, skim the details, and apply if it feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.