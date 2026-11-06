📋 Grand Rapids Admin Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Openings

Grand Rapids has some solid admin and front desk roles right now, especially in healthcare and dental offices. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Cedar St NE)

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Front desk and secretarial role on a long‑term care and rehab unit in a modern, home‑like facility. You’ll greet visitors, handle orders and scheduling, and keep records organized in a Monday–Friday schedule with no weekends.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Butterworth Hospital, Meijer Heart Center)

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Busy cardiac/vascular stepdown unit looking for a unit secretary to manage phones, visitors, orders, and scheduling. Great fit if you want fast‑paced hospital experience and can work variable days with every third weekend.

Employer: MI Smiles Dental Grand Rapids / Contemporary Family Dental

Location: Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Type: Full-time, In‑person (Tuesday–Friday)

Salary: From $18.00/hour (listed as “per year” but amount matches hourly range)

Front desk role in a locally owned, modern family dental office. You’ll greet patients by name, handle phones, scheduling, insurance, and payments, with 4-day workweeks, 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and uniform allowance.

Employer: Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, First Shift, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $15.57 – $21.79/hour (based on education & experience)

Admin support role in a pediatric mental health clinic, handling front desk, phones, scheduling, records, and payments. Comes with medical, dental, vision, wellness plans, front‑loaded PTO, 403(b), and possible loan forgiveness/tuition help for eligible positions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.