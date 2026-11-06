⚖️ Grand Rapids Legal & Compliance Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Grand Rapids is busy hiring in legal and compliance right now, especially in finance and fintech. If you like details, rules, and keeping things above board, these are worth a look.

Employer: LMCU (Lake Michigan Credit Union)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (fully in-person, not remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) program for one of the region’s biggest credit unions. You’ll oversee suspicious activity monitoring, SAR reporting, FinCEN 314(a) requests, and AML software, while working across departments to keep LMCU compliant with the Bank Secrecy Act and USA PATRIOT Act. Role comes with weekly pay, retirement options, and full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, HSA match, paid parental leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Acrisure

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (on-site presence expected)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role supporting corporate entity filings and records for a fast-growing global fintech. You’ll help with formations, annual reports, name changes, and other filings, using strong organization and Excel skills while handling confidential info. Acrisure offers a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with immediate vesting, parental leave, wellness resources, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.