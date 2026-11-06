💻 Grand Rapids IT Roles with Multiple $75K+ Opportunities

Grand Rapids tech hiring is steady, with a mix of remote and hands-on roles. Here are a few solid IT openings worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group (SSG)

Syms Strategic Group (SSG) Location: Remote from the U.S. (not open to CA, CO, IL, MN, NJ, NY, OR, WA)

from the U.S. (not open to CA, CO, IL, MN, NJ, NY, OR, WA) Salary: $85,389 – $116,975

Type: Full-time, W2

Work on complex Veterans Affairs (VA) systems doing deep test engineering (not just QA) with heavy use of C#, Java, or Python. Requires 10+ years in software testing, strong automation/CI/CD skills, U.S. citizenship, and ability to obtain Public Trust (MBI); military veterans are strongly encouraged to apply.

Employer: PwC

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (client-facing consulting role)

(client-facing consulting role) Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Consult on AI application DevOps for clients, owning workstreams from design through deployment and support. You’ll manage CI/CD pipelines, troubleshoot builds and releases, guide junior staff, and work directly with clients; needs a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years experience, with bonus points for a master’s and prior AI/DevOps work.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (regional field support)

(regional field support) Type: Full-time, travel required

Provide Tier-2 field IT support for lab operations: desktop, LAN/WAN, telecom, imaging, LIS/BIS systems, and asset management. Ideal if you have 2–4 years’ IT support experience, CompTIA A+, can lift 40 lbs, travel, and like a mix of project work and hands-on troubleshooting; comes with Day 1 medical (for 30+ hrs), 401(k) match, paid time off, and education assistance.

(Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed listing)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out the most.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.