🐱 Playful Grand Rapids Kittens Ready for Adoption Today

So many sweet kittens in Grand Rapids, MI are hoping to grow up in loving homes instead of a shelter. All of these babies are Domestic Shorthair kittens currently listed through Kent County Animal Shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: All black

Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Bits is a sleek black kitten who will shine in any home that has time for play and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Bits and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby & white

Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Arabian has classic tabby stripes with white accents and a curious kitten look.

👉 Meet Arabian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black & white

Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Scrabble is a striking black-and-white boy who looks ready for games and toys.

👉 Meet Scrabble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Pewter has a soft gray coat and that classic kitten charm.

👉 Meet Pewter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby & white

Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Yahtzee is a brown tabby-and-white kitten with a playful name to match her young energy.

👉 Meet Yahtzee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Firebomb is a brown tabby baby with a bold name and bright markings.

👉 Meet Firebomb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: All black

Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Whiskers is a sleek black kitten whose name says it all—those little whiskers are adorable.

👉 Meet Whiskers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby & white

Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Boots is a brown tabby-and-white boy who likely has cute little “boot” markings on his paws.

👉 Meet Boots and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby & white

Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Grayson is a handsome tabby-and-white kitten with soft coloring and a gentle look.

👉 Meet Grayson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Mojave is a brown tabby girl with desert-sunset coloring and bright eyes.

👉 Meet Mojave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Cream or ivory

Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Goldie is a light cream/ivory kitten with a soft, gentle look.

👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter

Phone: (616) 632-7300

Casia is a brown tabby kitten with classic stripes and a sweet baby face.

👉 Meet Casia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Grand Rapids area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Kent County Animal Shelter at (616) 632-7300 or click through to the listings above to learn more and start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.