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🐱 Playful Grand Rapids Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
So many sweet kittens in Grand Rapids, MI are hoping to grow up in loving homes instead of a shelter. All of these babies are Domestic Shorthair kittens currently listed through Kent County Animal Shelter.
Bits - Chow Hound Northland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Bits is a sleek black kitten who will shine in any home that has time for play and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Bits and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arabian
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Arabian has classic tabby stripes with white accents and a curious kitten look.
👉 Meet Arabian and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scrabble - Chow Hound Northland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Scrabble is a striking black-and-white boy who looks ready for games and toys.
👉 Meet Scrabble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pewter - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Pewter has a soft gray coat and that classic kitten charm.
👉 Meet Pewter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yahtzee - Chow Hound Northland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Yahtzee is a brown tabby-and-white kitten with a playful name to match her young energy.
👉 Meet Yahtzee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Firebomb - Chow Hound Northland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Firebomb is a brown tabby baby with a bold name and bright markings.
👉 Meet Firebomb and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Whiskers - Chow Hound Northland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Whiskers is a sleek black kitten whose name says it all—those little whiskers are adorable.
👉 Meet Whiskers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boots - Chow Hound Northland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Boots is a brown tabby-and-white boy who likely has cute little “boot” markings on his paws.
👉 Meet Boots and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grayson - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Grayson is a handsome tabby-and-white kitten with soft coloring and a gentle look.
👉 Meet Grayson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mojave - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Mojave is a brown tabby girl with desert-sunset coloring and bright eyes.
👉 Meet Mojave and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goldie - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Goldie is a light cream/ivory kitten with a soft, gentle look.
👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Casia - Chow Hound Northland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (616) 632-7300
Casia is a brown tabby kitten with classic stripes and a sweet baby face.
👉 Meet Casia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Grand Rapids area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Kent County Animal Shelter at (616) 632-7300 or click through to the listings above to learn more and start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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