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Grand Rapids

🐱 Playful Grand Rapids Kittens Ready for Adoption Today

8 days ago

So many sweet kittens in Grand Rapids, MI are hoping to grow up in loving homes instead of a shelter. All of these babies are Domestic Shorthair kittens currently listed through Kent County Animal Shelter.

Bits - Chow Hound Northland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZ9S8_1GoQaK3W00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: All black
  • Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (616) 632-7300

Bits is a sleek black kitten who will shine in any home that has time for play and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Bits and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Arabian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmxJq_1GoQaK3W00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby & white
  • Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (616) 632-7300

Arabian has classic tabby stripes with white accents and a curious kitten look.
👉 Meet Arabian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Scrabble - Chow Hound Northland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19m5cR_1GoQaK3W00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & white
  • Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (616) 632-7300

Scrabble is a striking black-and-white boy who looks ready for games and toys.
👉 Meet Scrabble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pewter - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vk4QI_1GoQaK3W00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/blue
  • Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (616) 632-7300

Pewter has a soft gray coat and that classic kitten charm.
👉 Meet Pewter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Yahtzee - Chow Hound Northland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nGGo_1GoQaK3W00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby & white
  • Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (616) 632-7300

Yahtzee is a brown tabby-and-white kitten with a playful name to match her young energy.
👉 Meet Yahtzee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Firebomb - Chow Hound Northland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKu8R_1GoQaK3W00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (616) 632-7300

Firebomb is a brown tabby baby with a bold name and bright markings.
👉 Meet Firebomb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Whiskers - Chow Hound Northland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQahG_1GoQaK3W00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: All black
  • Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (616) 632-7300

Whiskers is a sleek black kitten whose name says it all—those little whiskers are adorable.
👉 Meet Whiskers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Boots - Chow Hound Northland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXVwI_1GoQaK3W00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby & white
  • Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (616) 632-7300

Boots is a brown tabby-and-white boy who likely has cute little “boot” markings on his paws.
👉 Meet Boots and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Grayson - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQXyt_1GoQaK3W00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby & white
  • Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (616) 632-7300

Grayson is a handsome tabby-and-white kitten with soft coloring and a gentle look.
👉 Meet Grayson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mojave - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KZgo_1GoQaK3W00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (616) 632-7300

Mojave is a brown tabby girl with desert-sunset coloring and bright eyes.
👉 Meet Mojave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Goldie - Chow Hound Knapp's Corner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48D5U7_1GoQaK3W00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Cream or ivory
  • Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (616) 632-7300

Goldie is a light cream/ivory kitten with a soft, gentle look.
👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Casia - Chow Hound Northland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsO5w_1GoQaK3W00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Shelter: Kent County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (616) 632-7300

Casia is a brown tabby kitten with classic stripes and a sweet baby face.
👉 Meet Casia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Grand Rapids area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Kent County Animal Shelter at (616) 632-7300 or click through to the listings above to learn more and start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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