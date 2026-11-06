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🎁 Free Finds Around Grand Rapids — From Pet Gear to Furniture
Grand Rapids neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from pet supplies to a full living room set. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.
Used Litter Boxes – Various Sizes
Item: Used litter boxes, various sizes (about 5 total)
Details:
- Marked as Free
- Mix of sizes, good if you have more than one cat or need backups
Location: Benjamin Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
Source: Nextdoor
Brown 4-Piece Living Room Set
Item: Brown 4-piece living room set
What’s included:
- Sofa
- Loveseat
- Chair and a half
- Ottoman
Details:
- Described as comfortable brown fabric
- Great for setting up a full living room on a budget
Location: Oakleigh, Grand Rapids, MI
Source: Nextdoor
Open House in Hudsonville – Sweetheart of a Home
Item type: Home listing / open house info (not a free item)
Details from the post:
- Described as a “sweetheart of a home” with immediate possession
- Main floor has everything needed for convenient, care-free living
- Open for inspection: Sunday, November 8, 12 Noon – 3 pm
Location: NW Blandford, Grand Rapids, MI (Hudsonville area home)
Source: Nextdoor
Free deals in Grand Rapids can disappear fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.