🎁 Free Finds Around Grand Rapids — From Pet Gear to Furniture

Grand Rapids neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from pet supplies to a full living room set. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: Used litter boxes, various sizes (about 5 total)

Details:

Marked as Free

Mix of sizes, good if you have more than one cat or need backups

Location: Benjamin Ave, Grand Rapids, MI

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Brown 4-piece living room set

What’s included:

Sofa

Loveseat

Chair and a half

Ottoman

Details:

Described as comfortable brown fabric

Great for setting up a full living room on a budget

Location: Oakleigh, Grand Rapids, MI

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item type: Home listing / open house info (not a free item)

Details from the post:

Described as a “sweetheart of a home” with immediate possession

with Main floor has everything needed for convenient, care-free living

has everything needed for convenient, care-free living Open for inspection: Sunday, November 8, 12 Noon – 3 pm

Location: NW Blandford, Grand Rapids, MI (Hudsonville area home)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free deals in Grand Rapids can disappear fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.