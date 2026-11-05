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Grand Rapids

Survey on AI views in Grand Rapids now open

5 days ago
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Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation (GRCCT) is asking Grand Rapids residents to fill out a short survey about their views, questions, and concerns about artificial intelligence, whether or not they use AI now. Participants can also enter for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card as a thank-you for taking part. Take the survey here: Community AI Survey

This content is adapted from materials provided by Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation

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