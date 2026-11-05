🚚 Grand Rapids Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Grand Rapids is busy with manufacturing and food production, which means steady work in warehouses and shipping. Here are a few solid supply chain roles hiring now.

Employer: Leggett & Platt – Genesis Seating

Leggett & Platt – Genesis Seating Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:30 PM–2:00 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on inventory role in an automotive seating plant. You’ll do daily cycle counts, fix inventory issues, support material flow, and work closely with production and warehouse teams. Forklift experience and 1–3 years in inventory/warehouse are needed.

Employer: Butterball

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17/hour + shift premium if working past 2 PM

Day-shift role handling incoming and outgoing shipments in a cold production environment. You’ll check orders, prepare bills of lading, move product with a hi-lo, and help keep dock freezers and coolers organized using FIFO.

Employer: Boyd Corporation

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on outgoing shipments from a manufacturing plant. You’ll pull and prep orders, coordinate UPS/FedEx/truck shipments, handle labels and paperwork, and help track inventory. Hi-lo experience and 1–3 years in shipping are preferred.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.