undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚚 Grand Rapids Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Grand Rapids is busy with manufacturing and food production, which means steady work in warehouses and shipping. Here are a few solid supply chain roles hiring now.
Inventory Control (Cycle Counter) – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Leggett & Platt – Genesis Seating
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:30 PM–2:00 AM)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on inventory role in an automotive seating plant. You’ll do daily cycle counts, fix inventory issues, support material flow, and work closely with production and warehouse teams. Forklift experience and 1–3 years in inventory/warehouse are needed.
Shipping and Receiving Clerk – 6 AM–2 PM, $17/hr
- Employer: Butterball
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour + shift premium if working past 2 PM
Day-shift role handling incoming and outgoing shipments in a cold production environment. You’ll check orders, prepare bills of lading, move product with a hi-lo, and help keep dock freezers and coolers organized using FIFO.
Shipping Associate
- Employer: Boyd Corporation
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on outgoing shipments from a manufacturing plant. You’ll pull and prep orders, coordinate UPS/FedEx/truck shipments, handle labels and paperwork, and help track inventory. Hi-lo experience and 1–3 years in shipping are preferred.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.