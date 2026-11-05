🧑‍💼 Grand Rapids HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From $18–$65K+

Grand Rapids has a solid mix of HR openings right now, from entry-level recruiting to experienced generalist and safety roles. If you like people, process, and problem-solving, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: CU*Answers

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Broad HR role covering benefits, payroll support, compliance, and employee relations across the company and its network partners. Good fit if you have 2–3+ years of HR/recruiting, know HRIS/payroll systems, and want to be a go-to resource for staff and managers.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: $18–$21/hour to start

High-volume recruiting role where you source, hire, and onboard security staff while working closely with operations. Monday–Friday 8:30–5:00, strong computer and customer service skills needed, plus a valid driver’s license and comfort occasionally responding to field coverage needs.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.94–$33.41/hour

Safety-focused role leading workplace health & safety programs in an Amazon facility. You’ll run audits, trainings, and incident reviews, and help drive a strong safety culture. Requires 1+ year in EHS (or related degree), knowledge of OSHA 29 CFR 1910, and comfort with a physically active, shift-based environment.

Employer: Grand Rapids Foam Technologies

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (with short trips to Wyoming, MI; some travel to McAllen, TX)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $65,000/year

New HR team role owning full-cycle recruiting and structured onboarding across multiple locations. Ideal if you have 2+ years recruiting/onboarding (manufacturing preferred), enjoy building smooth first-90-day experiences, and like a mix of office work and light travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.