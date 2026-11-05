👔 Grand Rapids, MI Executive & Management – Multiple Openings

Grand Rapids is busy right now with leadership roles, from faith-based education to hospitality and construction. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these management jobs span nonprofits, property, food, hotels, and more.

Employer: Calvin Theological Seminary

Calvin Theological Seminary Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Best consideration by December 31; finalist interviews Feb, board selection March, Synod approval June

A top Christian leadership role guiding a 150-year-old Reformed seminary with strong enrollment, donor support, and a shared campus with Calvin University. You’ll provide spiritual, theological, and strategic leadership and work closely with churches, donors, and the broader CRCNA.

More info and full Opportunity Profile: www.jobfitmatters.com/CTSPresident

Employer: gpac (for a respected commercial GC)

(for a respected commercial GC) Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ("industry leading compensation" noted)

Lead retail construction projects in the Grand Rapids area, keeping jobs on time and on budget while managing owners, architects, and subs. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a PM in retail construction and want strong pay and a full benefits package.

Employer: Farmhaus Farms

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$55,000 per year

Run day-to-day operations for a busy farm bakery and market: staffing, scheduling, inventory, costing, events, and guest experience. Great fit if you love farm life, scratch baking, and hands-on leadership, and can handle weekends and a heavier fall season.

Employer: Woda Cooper Companies, Inc.

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage an affordable, modern apartment community—leasing, resident relations, budgets, compliance, and curb appeal. This role is ideal if you have property management/affordable housing experience and want strong benefits, annual bonus potential, and an employee-owned (ESOP) company.

Employer: Grand Rapids Ballet

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead fundraising and donor relations for Michigan’s professional ballet company, focusing on individual giving, major gifts, annual appeals, and stewardship. Best for a 3–5+ year development pro who loves the arts and wants a key seat on the leadership team.

Employer: Smoothie King (SKFI)

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own store performance: hire and coach the team, manage P&L, scheduling, inventory, and local marketing while keeping guest experience top-notch. Good match if you have 2+ years managing in restaurant/retail and like a health-focused, fast-paced environment.

Employer: Amerilodge Group

Location: Based in West Michigan (Grand Rapids area), travel to MI/IN/OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $100,000 per year

Oversee multiple branded hotels in cities like Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Howell, and Ann Arbor, reporting directly to the CEO. You’ll guide property leaders on revenue, labor, guest scores, and capital projects—ideal if you have 3+ years multi-brand hotel management and can travel up to 75%.

Employer: Design 1 Salon Spa

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $16.00 per hour

Help run one of West Michigan’s top-rated salon/spas, supporting staff, guest experience, scheduling, and daily operations. Great for someone with leadership or hospitality/retail experience who wants growth, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and a busy, people-focused setting.

Employer: SERVPRO of Southeast Grand Rapids

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage residential and commercial construction/restoration jobs from start to finish—scheduling subs, budgets, quality checks, and customer satisfaction. Good fit if you have construction management experience, strong communication skills, and don’t mind some field time and occasional weekends.

Employer: FOX MOTORS – Fox Subaru

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the service department at a busy Subaru dealership—overseeing techs and advisors, workflow, quality control, and customer satisfaction. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts) and room to shape processes and team culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has flexibility on experience or focus. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next leadership move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.