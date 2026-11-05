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Grand Rapids
🛒 Grand Rapids Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Full & Part-Time Roles
3 days ago
Grand Rapids is buzzing with front-line jobs right now, from sporty retail to call centers and merchandisers on the move. If you like helping people and staying busy, there’s a lot to pick from.
Supervisor – Nike Grand Rapids
- Employer: Nike
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time Retail Supervisor
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll lead the floor in a fast-paced Nike store, coach the team, and help customers find their perfect gear. Perks include up to 50% off Nike/Converse/Jordan, PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement for full-time retail associates.
Specialist – Sport & Outdoor
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time specialist
- Pay: Not listed
Serve as the go-to expert for sport and outdoor gear, helping athletes find what they need and supporting training for teammates. Great fit if you love sports, selling, and coaching others on product.
Merchandiser Weekend Part-Time
- Employer: Alliance Beverage Distributing LLC
- Location: Grand Rapids area, MI
- Type: Part-time (weekends)
- Pay: $17/hour + mileage reimbursement
Travel between accounts stocking beer, wine, and NA beverages, building displays, and keeping backstock organized. Good for someone who likes physical work, working solo, and a changing daily route.
Sales Associate – PT
- Employer: GNC
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Part-time sales associate
- Pay: Hourly + individual sales incentives
Help customers choose vitamins and wellness products while earning commission on your sales. You’ll greet shoppers, recommend products, fulfill online orders, and support opening/closing tasks.
Call Center Operator
- Employer: DK Security
- Location: Kentwood, MI (Grand Rapids area)
- Type: Full-time & part-time shifts available
- Pay: $18/hour
Work in a 24/7 command center handling multi-line calls, dispatching, payroll processing, and background checks. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, calm under pressure, and want office-based customer support work.
Seasonal Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time seasonal
- Pay: Not listed
Help guests with makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up purchases, and support in-store events during busy seasons. Great for beauty lovers who enjoy hands-on demos and a fast-paced sales floor.
Sales Associate – Optical Specialist
- Employer: Eyeglass World
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (benefits + bonuses available)
Guide customers through frame selection, fittings, and pre-exam support while keeping the finish area running smoothly. Nice perk: closed every Sunday and strong benefits through parent company National Vision.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Foot Locker
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time assistant manager
- Pay: About $19.23/hour + bonus, discounts, benefits
Support store operations, lead the team, manage transfers and shipments, and help with visual merchandising. Good step up if you have at least a year of leadership experience in retail.
Commercial Parts Pro – Store 5367
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base + commission eligible
Manage commercial auto parts accounts, supervise team members, and coordinate deliveries. Best for someone with strong automotive parts knowledge and 3+ years of experience.
Salesperson
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time (can be part-time per description)
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line role helping DIY customers with parts, basic installs (like batteries and wipers), and store standards. Good fit if you like hands-on work and learning more about cars.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time management
- Pay: Not listed
Assist the Store Manager with leading the team, hitting sales goals, and managing inventory and safety. Ideal for someone with leadership skills who wants to grow in automotive retail.
New Account Installer
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
Set up new customer accounts by delivering and installing uniforms, mats, and dispensers using a company vehicle. Includes strong benefits, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and career growth in a Fortune 500 company.
Part-Time Sales Associate
- Employer: MINISO USA
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14/hour
Greet customers, recommend fun lifestyle products, run the register, and keep displays tidy. Great entry-level retail role if you want flexible hours and like a bright, playful store vibe.
Full-Time Shelf Integrity Associate
- Employer: SpartanNash – D&W Fresh Market
- Location: 2022 Apple Orchard Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Check in vendors, verify invoices, handle credits, and keep backroom and receiving organized. Good for detail-oriented folks who like behind-the-scenes work in grocery retail.
Customer Service Associate II
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 425 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time (posting notes part-time)
- Pay: Not listed
Split time between stocking, cleaning, and running the register while helping customers. Physical role with lifting and lots of movement, plus benefits and growth potential.
Full-Time Merchandising Supervisor
- Employer: Masterpiece Flower Company LLC
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (multi-store territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18/hour + mileage, travel time, bonuses
Lead a team that builds and maintains live plant displays across several garden centers. Expect physical outdoor work, heavy overtime in peak seasons, and solid benefits including 401(k) match and PTO.
Member Services Representative (MSR)
- Employer: CU*Answers – Xtend Team
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Answer calls, chats, and emails for credit union members nationwide, helping with accounts and card questions. Great for someone who wants office/call center work with lots of training and growth.
Assistant Manager – Retail
- Employer: Verizon
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time retail leadership
- Pay: ~$42K–$55K base + up to $25K+ commissions
Lead a wireless retail team, coach reps, and manage store operations and merchandising. Strong benefits from day one, tuition help, and big discounts on Verizon services.
Meijer Cleaners (Cashier Role)
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Part-time cashier
- Pay: Not listed
Run the checkout lane, help customers, and keep the front end running smoothly. Comes with weekly pay, team discount, and education assistance.
Guest Service Specialist
- Employer: Mister Car Wash
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time/part-time (noted as “other”)
- Pay: Not listed (same-day pay available)
Welcome customers, sell wash memberships, and help keep the site clean and running. Outdoor, fast-paced role with PTO from day one and benefits like 401(k) match and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Grand Rapids employers are hiring fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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