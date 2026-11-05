🛒 Grand Rapids Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Full & Part-Time Roles

Grand Rapids is buzzing with front-line jobs right now, from sporty retail to call centers and merchandisers on the move. If you like helping people and staying busy, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Nike

Nike Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time Retail Supervisor

Retail Supervisor Pay: Not listed

You’ll lead the floor in a fast-paced Nike store, coach the team, and help customers find their perfect gear. Perks include up to 50% off Nike/Converse/Jordan, PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement for full-time retail associates.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time specialist

specialist Pay: Not listed

Serve as the go-to expert for sport and outdoor gear, helping athletes find what they need and supporting training for teammates. Great fit if you love sports, selling, and coaching others on product.

Employer: Alliance Beverage Distributing LLC

Location: Grand Rapids area, MI

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: $17/hour + mileage reimbursement

Travel between accounts stocking beer, wine, and NA beverages, building displays, and keeping backstock organized. Good for someone who likes physical work, working solo, and a changing daily route.

Employer: GNC

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time sales associate

sales associate Pay: Hourly + individual sales incentives

Help customers choose vitamins and wellness products while earning commission on your sales. You’ll greet shoppers, recommend products, fulfill online orders, and support opening/closing tasks.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Kentwood, MI (Grand Rapids area)

Type: Full-time & part-time shifts available

Pay: $18/hour

Work in a 24/7 command center handling multi-line calls, dispatching, payroll processing, and background checks. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, calm under pressure, and want office-based customer support work.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help guests with makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up purchases, and support in-store events during busy seasons. Great for beauty lovers who enjoy hands-on demos and a fast-paced sales floor.

Employer: Eyeglass World

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (benefits + bonuses available)

Guide customers through frame selection, fittings, and pre-exam support while keeping the finish area running smoothly. Nice perk: closed every Sunday and strong benefits through parent company National Vision.

Employer: Foot Locker

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time assistant manager

assistant manager Pay: About $19.23/hour + bonus, discounts, benefits

Support store operations, lead the team, manage transfers and shipments, and help with visual merchandising. Good step up if you have at least a year of leadership experience in retail.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base + commission eligible

Manage commercial auto parts accounts, supervise team members, and coordinate deliveries. Best for someone with strong automotive parts knowledge and 3+ years of experience.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time (can be part-time per description)

(can be part-time per description) Pay: Not listed

Front-line role helping DIY customers with parts, basic installs (like batteries and wipers), and store standards. Good fit if you like hands-on work and learning more about cars.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time management

management Pay: Not listed

Assist the Store Manager with leading the team, hitting sales goals, and managing inventory and safety. Ideal for someone with leadership skills who wants to grow in automotive retail.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Set up new customer accounts by delivering and installing uniforms, mats, and dispensers using a company vehicle. Includes strong benefits, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and career growth in a Fortune 500 company.

Employer: MINISO USA

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14/hour

Greet customers, recommend fun lifestyle products, run the register, and keep displays tidy. Great entry-level retail role if you want flexible hours and like a bright, playful store vibe.

Employer: SpartanNash – D&W Fresh Market

Location: 2022 Apple Orchard Ave, Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Check in vendors, verify invoices, handle credits, and keep backroom and receiving organized. Good for detail-oriented folks who like behind-the-scenes work in grocery retail.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 425 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time (posting notes part-time)

(posting notes part-time) Pay: Not listed

Split time between stocking, cleaning, and running the register while helping customers. Physical role with lifting and lots of movement, plus benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Masterpiece Flower Company LLC

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (multi-store territory)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18/hour + mileage, travel time, bonuses

Lead a team that builds and maintains live plant displays across several garden centers. Expect physical outdoor work, heavy overtime in peak seasons, and solid benefits including 401(k) match and PTO.

Employer: CU*Answers – Xtend Team

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Answer calls, chats, and emails for credit union members nationwide, helping with accounts and card questions. Great for someone who wants office/call center work with lots of training and growth.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time retail leadership

retail leadership Pay: ~$42K–$55K base + up to $25K+ commissions

Lead a wireless retail team, coach reps, and manage store operations and merchandising. Strong benefits from day one, tuition help, and big discounts on Verizon services.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time cashier

cashier Pay: Not listed

Run the checkout lane, help customers, and keep the front end running smoothly. Comes with weekly pay, team discount, and education assistance.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time/part-time (noted as “other”)

Full-time/part-time (noted as “other”) Pay: Not listed (same-day pay available)

Welcome customers, sell wash memberships, and help keep the site clean and running. Outdoor, fast-paced role with PTO from day one and benefits like 401(k) match and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Grand Rapids employers are hiring fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.