🚧 Grand Rapids Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs With Multiple Openings

Grand Rapids is busy with hands-on work right now—shops, plants, and field crews are all hiring. If you like fixing, building, or installing things, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Dematic

Dematic Location: Grand Rapids, MI (travel up to 100% across the U.S.)

(travel up to 100% across the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated base pay $38,000 – $86,000

This role lets you earn while you learn in Dematic’s electrical apprenticeship program, working under journeyman electricians on installation projects nationwide. Good fit if you’re early in your electrical career and want structured training, travel, and long-term growth.

Employer: Kellanova (part of Mars Snacking)

(part of Mars Snacking) Location: Grand Rapids, MI – Bakery

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $44.21/hour + $0.20/hour shift premium; Sunday double-time; 3% retirement contribution

Work on high-speed food production lines, focusing on PLC troubleshooting and preventive maintenance. This is a 3rd shift role with strong pay, benefits starting as early as day 30, and a chance to deepen your automation skills.

Employer: LaFontaine Automotive Group

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (not listed)

Handle lube, oil, filter services and basic inspections while keeping the shop clean and organized. Comes with solid perks like employee discounts, full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holiday pay—nice entry point if you’re building an auto tech career.

Employer: Ridgeview Industries, Inc.

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $21.00/hour

Set up, troubleshoot, and repair robotic MIG, resistance, and spot welding equipment in a busy metal manufacturing plant. Great for welders with 3–5 years of robotic experience who want steady hours, overtime potential, and benefits like 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Oliver Packaging & Equipment

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $22.00 – $26.00/hour

Do MIG/TIG welding and metal finishing on carbon steel, stainless, aluminum, and more, with no weekend work. Ideal if you have about 3 years’ welding experience and want a steady weekday schedule plus strong benefits and growth in precision metalwork.

Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup

Location: Grand Rapids, MI & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, on the road

Pay: Competitive; company says their system can show you how to earn 100K

Handle drain cleaning, repairs, and replacements for residential and commercial customers, using a company vehicle. Good match if you’ve got at least 1 year of drain cleaning experience, like physical work, and want top-industry wages with medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: Leaf Home

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Industry-best compensation (exact pay not listed)

Travel locally to install gutters and gutter protection systems for homeowners, working outdoors and on ladders. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and career development—great if you have at least a year of construction or remodeling experience and like working outside.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait long; skilled trades spots in Grand Rapids tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.