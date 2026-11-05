📋 Several Admin & Front Desk Jobs Hiring Now in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has a bunch of solid office and front desk roles open right now, from schools to medical clinics to law offices. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hylant

Hylant Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Type: Part-time, temporary

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy insurance office with phones, mail, events, and general admin work while learning the industry. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Microsoft 365, and like helping both coworkers and clients.

Employer: Resilience Therapy

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Type: Part-time with full-time potential

Pay: $18.00 – $23.00 per hour

Work the front desk for a trauma-informed mental health practice, handling phones, scheduling, insurance checks, and client support. Great for someone who is organized, tech-savvy, comfortable with direct feedback, and interested in mental health; POC and bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Lighthouse Academy / Integrity Educational Services (Hope Academy of West Michigan)

(Hope Academy of West Michigan) Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Type: Full-time, 220-day contract

Pay: $45,000 – $50,000 per year

Run the daily operations of a K–12 charter school office serving many ELL and at-risk students. You must be bilingual in English and Spanish, comfortable with school systems (attendance, enrollment, records), and ready to support students, families, and staff.

Employer: Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a fast-paced eye surgery practice handling phones, scheduling, insurance verification, and prior authorizations. Ideal if you have strong customer service skills, like problem-solving, and want steady hours in a medical office.

Employer: Velo Associates PLC

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Do entry-level office work with no nights or weekends, researching and tracking down employment and asset information. Training is provided, so this is a nice option if you’re detail-oriented, like online research, and want to break into office work.

Employer: Advanced Plastic Surgery

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Type: Part-time (about 36 hours/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $18.00 per hour

Welcome patients to a plastic surgery clinic while handling check-in, payments, phones, and some billing and collections. Best for someone with medical office or EHR experience who enjoys both front desk work and behind-the-scenes billing tasks.

Employer: Mikula Chiropractic P.C.

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Plainfield Township)

Grand Rapids, MI (Plainfield Township) Type: Permanent part-time (Tuesdays & Fridays)

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Work set weekday shifts only at a chiropractic and massage office, greeting patients, scheduling, handling insurance, and light office cleaning. Great if you want 16–18 hours per week, no weekends, and a warm, patient-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on hours and duties that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.