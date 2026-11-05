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Grand Rapids
📋 Several Admin & Front Desk Jobs Hiring Now in Grand Rapids
3 days ago
Grand Rapids has a bunch of solid office and front desk roles open right now, from schools to medical clinics to law offices. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Administration Assistant (Part-Time Temporary)
- Employer: Hylant
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Part-time, temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Support a busy insurance office with phones, mail, events, and general admin work while learning the industry. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Microsoft 365, and like helping both coworkers and clients.
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Resilience Therapy
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Part-time with full-time potential
- Pay: $18.00 – $23.00 per hour
Work the front desk for a trauma-informed mental health practice, handling phones, scheduling, insurance checks, and client support. Great for someone who is organized, tech-savvy, comfortable with direct feedback, and interested in mental health; POC and bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.
Office Manager (Bilingual English/Spanish)
- Employer: Lighthouse Academy / Integrity Educational Services (Hope Academy of West Michigan)
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time, 220-day contract
- Pay: $45,000 – $50,000 per year
Run the daily operations of a K–12 charter school office serving many ELL and at-risk students. You must be bilingual in English and Spanish, comfortable with school systems (attendance, enrollment, records), and ready to support students, families, and staff.
Medical Receptionist
- Employer: Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a fast-paced eye surgery practice handling phones, scheduling, insurance verification, and prior authorizations. Ideal if you have strong customer service skills, like problem-solving, and want steady hours in a medical office.
Asset Investigator (Entry-Level Office)
- Employer: Velo Associates PLC
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.00 per hour
Do entry-level office work with no nights or weekends, researching and tracking down employment and asset information. Training is provided, so this is a nice option if you’re detail-oriented, like online research, and want to break into office work.
Front Desk Receptionist/Billing – Grand Rapids
- Employer: Advanced Plastic Surgery
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Part-time (about 36 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.50 – $18.00 per hour
Welcome patients to a plastic surgery clinic while handling check-in, payments, phones, and some billing and collections. Best for someone with medical office or EHR experience who enjoys both front desk work and behind-the-scenes billing tasks.
Chiropractic Assistant/Receptionist
- Employer: Mikula Chiropractic P.C.
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Plainfield Township)
- Type: Permanent part-time (Tuesdays & Fridays)
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour
Work set weekday shifts only at a chiropractic and massage office, greeting patients, scheduling, handling insurance, and light office cleaning. Great if you want 16–18 hours per week, no weekends, and a warm, patient-focused environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on hours and duties that can help you decide.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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