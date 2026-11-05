💰 Grand Rapids Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings

Grand Rapids is busy right now for numbers people. If you’re in accounting, finance, or billing, there are several strong roles worth a look.

Employer: K Group Companies

K Group Companies Location: Grand Rapids, MI (onsite, small finance team)

(onsite, small finance team) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus performance bonus , profit sharing , and 401(k) Safe Harbor (no exact range listed)

Competitive, plus , , and (no exact range listed) Work closely with the Director of Finance owning revenue recognition, project accounting, and complex billing. Great fit if you like detailed reconciliations, cross-department work, and want broad exposure to the full accounting cycle with room to grow.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Grand Rapids, MI (fully in-office)

(fully in-office) Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Commensurate with experience; full benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) , paid vacation/holidays)

Commensurate with experience; full benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, , paid vacation/holidays) Lead month/quarter/year-end close, manage GL, AR/AP, cash flow, and supervise 2 direct reports. Good for someone who wants ownership of the books, process improvement, and a close partnership with the CFO.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Location: Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary plus incentive compensation (range varies by market; not listed here)

Base salary plus (range varies by market; not listed here) Serve as a trusted advisor to Private Bank clients, coordinating planning, investments, lending, and trust services. Ideal if you have 8+ years in financial services, enjoy relationship-driven sales, and want to work with high-net-worth households.

Employer: Stiles Machinery

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on role covering cash management, FX/hedging, bank relationships, intercompany transactions, and cash flow forecasting. Great match if you have 5+ years in finance/accounting, strong Excel, and want deeper exposure to international treasury.

Employer: Kforce Inc (recruiting for a manufacturing client)

(recruiting for a manufacturing client) Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range provided by Kforce (exact numbers not shown here; varies by experience and location)

Pay range provided by Kforce (exact numbers not shown here; varies by experience and location) Classic senior accounting role: GL, journal entries, reconciliations, month-end, financial statements, fixed assets, and analysis. Good if you have 4+ years of accounting, ERP experience, and advanced Excel.

Employer: Behler-Young Company

Location: Grand Rapids, MI, US

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~8:00 am–5:00 pm)

(Mon–Fri, ~8:00 am–5:00 pm) Salary: Not listed; monthly bonus eligibility mentioned

Not listed; monthly bonus eligibility mentioned Own the general ledger, monthly financials, reconciliations, taxes, fixed assets, and internal branch audits. Nice fit if you like digging into details, spotting trends, and partnering with leadership (Financial Accounting Manager & CFO).

Employer: Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Location: Grand Rapids, MI, US

Type: Full-time, First Shift (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Salary: Not listed; strong benefits ( medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition help, loan forgiveness )

Not listed; strong benefits ( ) Lead and administer a large bonus/compensation plan for 350+ providers, plus forecasting, business plans, and financial analysis for outpatient services. Great if you enjoy analytics, Excel, and building comp models in a mission-driven healthcare setting.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a family-focused contractor)

(recruiting for a family-focused contractor) Location: Grand Rapids, MI (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri)

(Mon–Fri) Salary: $50,000 – $65,000

Handle service and construction billing, review orders vs. agreements, resolve discrepancies, and prepare AIA/progress billings. Good for someone with 2–3 years billing or accounting who likes a steady, detail-heavy role in a collaborative office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has extra detail on team size, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.