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Grand Rapids
💰 Grand Rapids Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings
3 days ago
Grand Rapids is busy right now for numbers people. If you’re in accounting, finance, or billing, there are several strong roles worth a look.
Project Accountant Analyst
- Employer: K Group Companies
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (onsite, small finance team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, plus performance bonus, profit sharing, and 401(k) Safe Harbor (no exact range listed)
- Work closely with the Director of Finance owning revenue recognition, project accounting, and complex billing. Great fit if you like detailed reconciliations, cross-department work, and want broad exposure to the full accounting cycle with room to grow.
Senior Accountant
- Employer: DK Security
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (fully in-office)
- Type: Full-time, salaried exempt
- Salary: Commensurate with experience; full benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays)
- Lead month/quarter/year-end close, manage GL, AR/AP, cash flow, and supervise 2 direct reports. Good for someone who wants ownership of the books, process improvement, and a close partnership with the CFO.
Wealth Management Advisor II
- Employer: Fifth Third Bank
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base salary plus incentive compensation (range varies by market; not listed here)
- Serve as a trusted advisor to Private Bank clients, coordinating planning, investments, lending, and trust services. Ideal if you have 8+ years in financial services, enjoy relationship-driven sales, and want to work with high-net-worth households.
Treasury Analyst
- Employer: Stiles Machinery
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Hands-on role covering cash management, FX/hedging, bank relationships, intercompany transactions, and cash flow forecasting. Great match if you have 5+ years in finance/accounting, strong Excel, and want deeper exposure to international treasury.
Senior Accountant
- Employer: Kforce Inc (recruiting for a manufacturing client)
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay range provided by Kforce (exact numbers not shown here; varies by experience and location)
- Classic senior accounting role: GL, journal entries, reconciliations, month-end, financial statements, fixed assets, and analysis. Good if you have 4+ years of accounting, ERP experience, and advanced Excel.
General Accountant
- Employer: Behler-Young Company
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI, US
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~8:00 am–5:00 pm)
- Salary: Not listed; monthly bonus eligibility mentioned
- Own the general ledger, monthly financials, reconciliations, taxes, fixed assets, and internal branch audits. Nice fit if you like digging into details, spotting trends, and partnering with leadership (Financial Accounting Manager & CFO).
Senior Financial Analyst & Compensation Plan Administrator – Outpatient Services
- Employer: Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI, US
- Type: Full-time, First Shift (40 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed; strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition help, loan forgiveness)
- Lead and administer a large bonus/compensation plan for 350+ providers, plus forecasting, business plans, and financial analysis for outpatient services. Great if you enjoy analytics, Excel, and building comp models in a mission-driven healthcare setting.
Billing Administrator
- Employer: CFS (recruiting for a family-focused contractor)
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (onsite)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri)
- Salary: $50,000 – $65,000
- Handle service and construction billing, review orders vs. agreements, resolve discrepancies, and prepare AIA/progress billings. Good for someone with 2–3 years billing or accounting who likes a steady, detail-heavy role in a collaborative office.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has extra detail on team size, tools, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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