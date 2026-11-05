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📢 GRPS ‘Grow Your Own’ program brings 26 new teachers
📢 GRPS ‘Grow Your Own’ program brings new teachers to classrooms
Grand Rapids Public Schools has brought 26 new and future teachers into the profession through its Grow Your Own program, which offered a no-cost path to teacher certification.
The program used federal funds distributed by the State of Michigan to help GRPS support staff and EduStaff employees become certified teachers. It covered tuition, program fees, books, licensure tests, and other education costs, removing the financial barrier to going back to school.
Some participants, like Sara Bajema at Palmer Elementary School and Evan Smith at Southwest Middle High School Academia Bilingüe, used the program to change careers and move into teaching.
Applications for the Grow Your Own program closed in September, so it is not currently accepting new participants.
More Info: Grow Your Own Program Helps Build the Next Generat...
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