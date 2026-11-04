🚔 Grand Rapids public safety jobs with multiple DK Security openings

Grand Rapids is busy and growing, which means steady demand for security and public safety roles. DK Security has several options right now, from entry-level event staff to a site supervisor role.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Byron Center, MI (Grand Rapids area)

(Grand Rapids area) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.85/hour

Schedule: Variable days, 7:00am–3:00pm or 8:00am–4:00pm

Variable days, Highlights: Unarmed role at a multi-warehouse distribution center with multiple officers on duty. Mix of guard house work, foot and mobile patrols, access control, dispatching, and CCTV monitoring. Benefits available for eligible staff.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Downtown & Metro Grand Rapids, MI event venues

event venues Type: Full-time (event-based)

Pay: $18.50/hour

Schedule: Evenings/weekends, limited day shifts; 4–6+ events per month

Evenings/weekends, limited day shifts; Highlights: Crowd control and guest safety at concerts, sports, trade shows, and conferences. Great if you like being around live events; shuttle service provided to and from certain parking spots. Benefits available for eligible staff.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Kentwood, MI (Grand Rapids area)

(Grand Rapids area) Type: Full-time (30+ hrs) & Part-time options

Pay: $18.00/hour

Schedule options: Full-time: Thu–Sun, 4:00pm–12:00am Part-time: Sat–Sun, 2:00pm–12:00am Part-time: Tue–Wed, 10:00pm–6:00am

Highlights: 24/7 command center role handling multi-line phones, dispatch, background checks, payroll, CCTV, and emergency calls. Good fit if you like fast-paced desk work and strong customer service. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid sick days for eligible staff.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: SpartanNash Guard House – Byron Center, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.35/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:00pm , on-call 24/7/365

, on-call Highlights: Lead security at a trucking/guard house site—mix of supervision, access control, patrols, emergency response, and client communication. Prior security experience preferred. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid vacation, paid sick days, and 401(k)/403(b) for eligible staff.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.