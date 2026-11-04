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Grand Rapids
🚔 Grand Rapids public safety jobs with multiple DK Security openings
2 days ago
Grand Rapids is busy and growing, which means steady demand for security and public safety roles. DK Security has several options right now, from entry-level event staff to a site supervisor role.
Security Specialist (Guard House – Distribution Center)
- Employer: DK Security
- Location: Byron Center, MI (Grand Rapids area)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.85/hour
- Schedule: Variable days, 7:00am–3:00pm or 8:00am–4:00pm
- Highlights: Unarmed role at a multi-warehouse distribution center with multiple officers on duty. Mix of guard house work, foot and mobile patrols, access control, dispatching, and CCTV monitoring. Benefits available for eligible staff.
Event Staff – Amway Soccer Stadium & GR Venues
- Employer: DK Security
- Location: Downtown & Metro Grand Rapids, MI event venues
- Type: Full-time (event-based)
- Pay: $18.50/hour
- Schedule: Evenings/weekends, limited day shifts; 4–6+ events per month
- Highlights: Crowd control and guest safety at concerts, sports, trade shows, and conferences. Great if you like being around live events; shuttle service provided to and from certain parking spots. Benefits available for eligible staff.
Call Center Operator (Command Center)
- Employer: DK Security
- Location: Kentwood, MI (Grand Rapids area)
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs) & Part-time options
- Pay: $18.00/hour
- Schedule options:
- Full-time: Thu–Sun, 4:00pm–12:00am
- Part-time: Sat–Sun, 2:00pm–12:00am
- Part-time: Tue–Wed, 10:00pm–6:00am
- Highlights: 24/7 command center role handling multi-line phones, dispatch, background checks, payroll, CCTV, and emergency calls. Good fit if you like fast-paced desk work and strong customer service. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid sick days for eligible staff.
Trucking Guard House Security Supervisor
- Employer: DK Security
- Location: SpartanNash Guard House – Byron Center, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.35/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:00pm, on-call 24/7/365
- Highlights: Lead security at a trucking/guard house site—mix of supervision, access control, patrols, emergency response, and client communication. Prior security experience preferred. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid vacation, paid sick days, and 401(k)/403(b) for eligible staff.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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