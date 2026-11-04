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Grand Rapids
💻 Grand Rapids IT Jobs: Multiple Roles From Help Desk to $450K+
3 days ago
Grand Rapids tech hiring is running hot right now, from local credit unions to big consulting firms. If you’re in IT or data and open to remote or hybrid work, there are several strong options here.
Oracle HCM Implementation Consultant - Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (remote/consulting travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus
Help clients move HR to Oracle HCM Cloud, from Core HR and payroll to analytics. Great fit if you have 3+ years with Oracle HCM and want client-facing work plus strong benefits.
Senior Consultant, Workday HCM Implementation – Payroll Module
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (national consulting role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 + incentive plan
Lead Workday Payroll implementations end-to-end and mentor junior consultants. Ideal if you’re Workday US Payroll certified with several full lifecycle projects under your belt and open to heavy travel.
Managed Services – Data Analytics & Business Intelligence Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (remote/consulting travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus
Lead analytics and BI workstreams, especially around healthcare revenue cycle and Azure-based data pipelines. Good for someone who loves dashboards, data models, and coaching a team.
Help Desk Analyst
- Employer: LMCU (Lake Michigan Credit Union)
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Hybrid – Glenwood Hills Pkwy)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on IT support role keeping PCs, LAN, and software running smoothly for credit union staff. Nice match for 1–3 years of help desk or desktop support and wanting strong local benefits and weekly pay.
FSO – Insurance Tech Consulting Architect – Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Anywhere in US, consulting travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US offices): $139,100 – $254,900
Architect large-scale life & group insurance transformations using cloud, AI, and modern integration patterns. Best for seasoned architects with 8+ years’ experience and deep insurance platform knowledge.
Oracle Services – NetSuite Finance/SCM Senior Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (Anywhere in US, heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (all US locations): $171,600 – $392,100
Lead NetSuite-based finance and supply chain transformations and manage complex engagements. Great if you’re a NetSuite expert with 5–7+ years leading implementations and want senior-level pay.
Agile Product Owner – Pharmacy Product
- Employer: Corewell Health / Priority Health
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (on-site/hybrid – E Beltline Ave NE)
- Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8–5)
- Salary: Not listed
Own the backlog and roadmap for pharmacy-related products in a large health system. Good for product owners with agile/SAFe experience who like working closely with IT and clinical teams.
GenAI Applied Scientist and Solution Engineer
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (national role, low travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,000 – $171,300 + incentive plan
Blend Python, cloud architecture, and generative AI to design and prototype agentic AI solutions. Ideal if you’ve shipped AI-powered apps using OpenAI/Anthropic APIs and frameworks like LangChain.
Sr. Business Analyst
- Employer: Jackson Lewis P.C.
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (national law firm)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (select major markets): ~$169,000 – $206,000 + bonus
Lead enterprise business analysis across tech, operations, and firm-wide initiatives. Great for a senior BA with 7+ years, strong stakeholder skills, and interest in professional services.
Software Engineer III – AI & Engineering / SaaS
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (consulting, travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $122,000 – $240,500 + incentive plan
Hands-on tech lead role building full-stack and agentic AI systems on AWS/Azure/GCP. Perfect if you have 5+ years full-stack, microservices, Kubernetes, and want to mentor engineers.
AI Conversation Design Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI (consulting, travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $200,000 + incentive plan
Design multi-channel, LLM-powered assistants and agentic flows for chat, voice, and copilots. Strong fit if you have 6+ years in conversation/UX design and hands-on work with enterprise AI platforms.
If one of these roles looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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