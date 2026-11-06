Boots On The Fence in Kentwood Honors Women Veterans

An outdoor art exhibition in Kentwood will honor women veterans this Veterans Day season, using decorated military boots to tell stories of service, sacrifice, friendship and resilience.

Boots on the Fence: Honoring Women Who Served will feature military boots transformed into personal works of art by women veterans through workshops organized by Healing in Arts, a nonprofit dedicated to using art to foster creativity and connection.

“Through our art workshops, women veterans have shared meaningful memories while building friendships through creativity, laughter and connection,” said Pamela Alderman, founder and executive director of Healing in Arts.

The personal stories behind the artwork reflect a range of experiences. One Desert Storm veteran shared her gratitude for returning home:

“I appreciate being alive and able to spend time with family and friends. I was part of Desert Storm. So, I’m very grateful to have made it back home!”

The exhibition will be on display November 8–14, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at SHero’s Corner, 4809 Eastern Ave. SE, in Kentwood. The outdoor installation will be located along the Eastern Avenue sidewalk.

The project is presented by Healing in Arts in partnership with SHero’s Corner and sponsored by the West Michigan Veterans Coalition.